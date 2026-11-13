David Walliams Celebrities Podcast Socializing Misconduct Allegations

Investigation reveals high-profile celebrities continued to collaborate with David Walliams on podcasts and social events shortly before serious misconduct allegations emerged against the comedian.

Despite serious sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams becoming public knowledge, numerous prominent entertainment figures continued to associate with him and promote his work through late last year. The allegations, which describe inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities, had circulated within industry circles for months, yet high-profile collaborators remained willing to engage with the comedian on major platforms including television and digital media.

Celebrity Appearances Before Public Fallout

David Walliams appeared on the festive episode of the BBC's Would I Lie to You in 2025 alongside team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell, with guests Jools Holland, Swarzy Shire, and Helen George. During this broadcast, Walliams performed a Nazi salute twice, a gesture that the BBC was forced to edit out of the final broadcast. This appearance occurred just weeks before the allegations were formally published, indicating that his public television presence remained active up until the last moment.

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Furthermore, a significant number of established stars appeared on his podcast series Making A Scene with Matt Lucas last year. The podcast featured guests such as Natalie Cassidy, Alesha Dixon, Sally Dynevor, Michael Ball, David Schwimmer, Jack Whitehall, Prue Leith, David Baddiel, and Rob Brydon. These celebrities participated in the show to promote their own work, engaging in segments where they turned their lives into cinematic masterpieces without any public indication that they were aware of the serious claims against their co-star.

Personal Relationships and Industry Silence

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, longstanding friends of David Walliams, also continued their social interactions with him despite the growing rumors. The couple holidayed with Walliams in the South of France last summer, an event documented in a video shared by Walliams showing him dancing to Whitney Houston while Elton John remained seated. Both Sir Elton and his husband have not made any public statements regarding the allegations, maintaining a position of silence regarding their friend's conduct.

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Within the context of the television industry, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, who served as judges on Britain's Got Talent alongside Walliams for ten years, have also remained silent. The two women were pictured with an 18-year-old fan at a recording event, where the fan had been invited by Walliams. This incident occurred just two weeks before the young woman accused Walliams of attempting to kiss her after getting her drunk, an allegation that preceded the formal inquiry into his behavior.

Investigation Outcomes and Publishing Decisions

Britain's Got Talent bosses previously launched an investigation into Walliams' conduct after learning he had taken teenage girls into his dressing room. The internal probe found no smoking gun evidence to justify sacking him at that time, allowing his career to continue. However, the situation deteriorated further as the allegations gained traction, leading to a significant shift in his professional relationships. Book publisher HarperCollins subsequently dropped him as an author following the misconduct claims, severing a major commercial tie.

The final episode of Making A Scene was recorded in October 2025, after which the podcast's social media channels went dormant. The official Instagram page for the show was deleted on a Thursday, marking the end of its digital presence. This timing coincides with the period when rumblings of his behavior had trickled into the public forum, yet many household names were still willing to socialize with him and appear on his platforms.

Widespread Industry Awareness and Legal Actions

Comedian Kate Smurthwaite stated that David Walliams was repeatedly named as a man to avoid in a female comics' WhatsApp group, suggesting that his behavior was an open secret in showbusiness circles. She told BBC Newsnight that his name came up over and over again among her peers. This claim supports the assertion that warnings about his conduct were spread far and wide, even if they did not result in immediate professional ostracization by all his peers.

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Meanwhile, David Walliams' best friend and Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas has continued to remain silent on the matter. Lucas stopped posting his daily morning greetings to his social media followers on the same day that the High Court refused Walliams' bid for an injunction to prevent the publication of the serious allegations. The Daily Mail attempted to contact Lucas for a comment via his publicist but received no reply, leaving his position on the controversy undefined.