David Walliams Court Order Suppresses Sexual Assault Allegations

Britain's Got Talent star David Walliams secures a court order to hide claims of sexual misconduct involving teenage fans, while producers deny prior knowledge.

Television personality David Walliams has successfully obtained a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of allegations that he sexually assaulted a fifteen-year-old girl and engaged in inappropriate conduct with multiple other teenagers. The legal order, granted on Monday, suppresses details regarding claims that the actor and author abused his status as a judge on Britain's Got Talent to exploit young women and girls. This judicial intervention follows a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian, which reported that Walliams allegedly preyed on a large number of victims during his tenure on the popular talent show.

Legal Suppression and Specific Allegations

The court order explicitly bars media outlets from identifying the complainants or publishing specific accounts of the alleged incidents until further notice. One accuser, identified only as Sarah in reports, claimed that the fifty-five-year-old Walliams attempted to kiss her after she had consumed wine while he drank water. She stated that he used his position to get her drunk before making physical advances, an event that occurred two weeks after they met at a filming location. Another victim, Abby Tomlinson, alleged that Walliams invited her to his dressing room when she was seventeen, a claim that contradicts statements from his legal team regarding open-door policies.

Also read David Walliams Loses High Court Bid to Block Sex Abuse Allegations

Timeline of Encounters and Fan Interactions

A photograph from 2016 shows Walliams posing with Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon alongside three young fans, including Sarah, who was eighteen at the time. During this recording session, Walliams spotted Sarah's friend in the audience, a young woman he had contacted for over a year, and invited both girls to the judges' table for a photo. Following the taping, Sarah received a direct message on Instagram from Walliams inviting her and her friends back to the set the next day for food and another visit. This initial interaction led to an invitation to stay at his house a fortnight later, where the alleged assault took place.

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Stakeholder Responses and Industry Reactions

Fremantle UK, the production company behind Britain's Got Talent, stated that no complaints were ever made to them, the broadcaster, or regulators during Walliams' four years on the show or in the four years since his departure. They emphasized that protecting employees and contributors remains paramount and encouraged anyone with information to come forward. Syco Entertainment also confirmed it had no knowledge of the allegations described in recent media reports. Meanwhile, co-stars Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon are not suggested to have known about Walliams' behavior toward the girls mentioned in the reports.

Impact on Broadcasting and Future Procedures

The suppression order creates a significant barrier for public discourse regarding the alleged pattern of behavior described by victims. Abby Tomlinson told ITV that the incident was part of a concerning pattern of inviting young girls into closed dressing rooms, describing it as an open secret in the industry. Despite the lack of formal complaints to production companies, the revelations have sparked discussions about accountability for television personalities with access to minors. The legal proceedings continue as the injunction restricts detailed reporting on the specific nature of the interactions between Walliams and the young women involved.