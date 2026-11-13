David Walliams Criminal Investigation Launched by Met Police

Met Police confirms criminal probe into David Walliams over serious sexual offense allegations, including grooming accusations from former fans and industry figures.

Met Police has officially launched a criminal investigation into a series of serious sexual offenses alleged against entertainer David Walliams. Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney confirmed that the force is examining claims that the comedian used his fame to groom schoolgirls and pursue young women. This formal inquiry covers a number of allegations that are distinct from those previously reported by ITN and The Guardian. The police initiative follows a surge of new testimonies from women accusing Walliams of criminal behavior.

Investigation Scope and Legal Background

David Walliams faces accusations including the sexual assault of a fifteen-year-old girl and the targeting of another student during her GCSE mock exams. The entertainer has consistently denied all wrongdoing, yet he previously attempted to prevent these stories from emerging through legal channels. In a High Court battle with the media, Walliams threatened suicide if the claims were made public and sought an injunction to stop publication. A judge refused this application, allowing The Guardian and ITV News to publish their investigation on Tuesday.

Also read Met Police Urge Victims to Report Allegations Against David Walliams

Since the publication of those reports, several additional women have come forward with specific accusations. This development prompted Scotland Yard to initiate a formal criminal investigation into the conduct of the fifty-five-year-old star. Detective Superintendent Cagney emphasized that the force encourages any victim of sexual offenses to come forward, regardless of when the incidents occurred. The police noted that specialist officers are available to support victims and guide them through the reporting process.

Specific Allegations and Accuser Testimonies

One accuser identified as Jade stated she was fifteen in 2007 when Walliams molested her after contacting her via the messaging platform MySpace. She alleged that the then thirty-six-year-old entertainer bought her coffee in Soho before taking her to his Primrose Hill mansion. Jade claims he then tried to sexually assault her, describing the interaction as grooming and completely wrong. Lawyers for David Walliams have firmly denied any sexual contact or grooming, labeling the allegations as false.

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Another woman, known as Alex, alleged that Walliams groomed her at age fifteen when they met at a Little Britain fan event. She claimed he contacted her after she handed him a comedy sketch and later engaged in a consensual sexual relationship when she was seventeen. Alex described the experience as pushy and felt she was treated like a prostitute, though she maintained the sex was consensual. Walliams' legal team stated he believed she was eighteen at the time and was mortified by the sadness caused by the relationship.

Further allegations include those from Abby Tomlinson, now a senior aide to Andy Burnham, who claims she was left alone with Walliams in his dressing room at age seventeen in 2015. Additionally, a woman named Sarah alleged that Walliams got her drunk and attempted to lead her to bed when she was eighteen. Former model Lilly Creightmore also claimed that Walliams constantly pestered her for sex in 2003 when she was eighteen years old. Lawyers for the entertainer have described some of these accounts as misleading.

Current Status and Professional History

David Walliams is a millionaire star known for his roles in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, as well as his work as a children's author. Despite acknowledging that he has behaved thoughtlessly at times, he has declared that he is not a sexual predator. His legal representatives continue to assert that he never engaged in the grooming of young women or any criminal sexual activity. The star has maintained his innocence throughout the escalating media and legal scrutiny surrounding these serious claims.

The situation has taken a significant turn regarding the mental health of the entertainer. The High Court was informed that on October 22, Walliams was sectioned under the Mental Health Act for his own safety. He remains in a psychiatric hospital as the investigation proceeds. The Met Police continue to review the evidence provided by the various accusers while Walliams receives medical care and legal representation.