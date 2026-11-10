David Walliams Denies Claims He Groomed and Assaulted Teenage Girls

Multiple women have alleged David Walliams groomed and sexually assaulted teenagers, which he denies, as the Metropolitan Police urge victims to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police urged women to come forward after David Walliams, the children's author and entertainer, was publicly named as the celebrity at the centre of claims that he preyed on teenagers. The allegations, which Walliams denies, were set out in a media investigation published by The Guardian and ITV News, which released more than 17,000 words online and an hour-long documentary. The claims emerged after a High Court injunction bid by Walliams to silence the investigation was refused.

According to the investigation, Walliams, 55, allegedly sexually assaulted one 15-year-old, targeted another girl who was sitting her GCSE mock exams, and sexually harassed a number of other young women. Walliams has said he acknowledged behaving 'thoughtlessly' at times, but insists that he is 'not a sexual predator'.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

Core Allegations Against David Walliams Detailed

Several women have described their experiences in the investigation, and each account centres on Walliams using his fame to meet young women and girls. The reporting says the allegations span more than a decade, from 2003 to 2015.

Lilly Creightmore, a former model, said she was 18 in 2003 when Walliams 'constantly pestered' her for sex. A woman identified only as Jade said she was 15 in 2007 when Walliams molested her after contacting her on the now-defunct messaging site MySpace, a precursor to Facebook, and asking for her number.

Advertisement

Abby Tomlinson, now a senior aide to Andy Burnham, said she was a 17-year-old fan of Britain's Got Talent in 2015 when she found herself in Walliams' dressing room with girls aged 13, 16 and 17, without any other adult present. She alleged that Walliams later bought her coffee in Soho, kissed her in an alleyway and drove her to his Primrose Hill home, Supernova Heights, once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher, where she said he lifted her top and tried to place her hand down his trousers. She said: 'It's a sexual assault. It's grooming. It's completely wrong in every way.'

Another woman, identified only as Alex, alleged that Walliams groomed her at 15 while she was studying for her mock GCSEs, after they met at a Little Britain fan event. She said that when she was 17, in 2005, they had sex that she described as consensual, but she added that it felt 'very... pushy'.

Walliams Denial and Competing Public Responses

Walliams and his lawyers deny all of the accusations, saying that he has never engaged in grooming young women and denying any sexual contact with Jade. His lawyers said the allegations of serious criminal conduct are false.

Walliams has said he threatened to kill himself if the women's claims were made public, a claim the High Court was told last month. The former Britain's Got Talent judge had sought the injunction, which sparked wide speculation about the identity of the 'well-known individual' at the centre of the case before he was named.

Advertisement

Comedian Lucy Beaumont told Sky News that she had acted as a whistleblower in the investigation after hearing about girls being taken to Walliams' dressing room. She said one of them had signed a non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking to family, friends or a therapist, and said: 'I was worried she was going to take her own life because of it.'

Footage from the 2004 Comedy Awards has also resurfaced online since the allegations emerged. It shows Walliams laughing as compere Jonathan Ross tells the room that the comedy awards is 15 years old and 'probably going home with David Walliams'. It is understood that Ross did not write the joke and only delivered it on the night.

Police Appeal and What Happens Next

The Metropolitan Police said that it was aware of media reports about a man in his 50s but had not received any allegations of sexual assault or other offences. The force said that any reports it receives will be carefully assessed.

The Met said it had offered information to the media organisations involved so that any potential victims they had spoken to could learn how to report criminal allegations to police. Anyone who wishes to make a report is directed to contact the force directly.