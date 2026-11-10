David Walliams Faces Sexual Abuse Allegations Spanning Two Decades

Allegations against Little Britain star David Walliams span over two decades, based on a Guardian and ITV News investigation with more than 30 first-hand accounts.

Allegations that David Walliams, the comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge, preyed on girls as young as 15 for sex stretch back more than two decades. The earliest claims date to 2003, just as his television career was taking off. Walliams, 55, rose to fame with the sketch series Little Britain, and the allegations are the subject of a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

The allegations state that Walliams, full name David Edward Williams, 'abused his status' to engage in 'inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities' with several women and girls over two decades. He denies that he is a 'sexual predator'. He has said he behaved 'thoughtlessly' in previous 'casual sexual relationships'.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Former Labour Aide

How the Investigation Was Brought to Light

The investigation published by The Guardian and ITV News draws on more than 30 first-hand accounts and dozens of other interviews. Some of those who spoke out asked for their identities to be protected, and the outlets have withheld their real names.

Before publication, Walliams sought a High Court injunction to stop the claims from being published. He argued that he would take his own life if they were made public. A judge refused the application, and Walliams did not appeal, which cleared the way for the joint investigation to be published.

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The reporting describes Walliams' rise to the top of Britain's celebrity circuit alongside the allegations. His career was built on the camp, flamboyant and outlandish persona that later became his trademark as a Britain's Got Talent judge. His books and TV shows are now effectively cancelled, according to the reporting.

Claims Involving Lilly Creightmore and a Fan Named Alex

Lilly Creightmore, then an 18-year-old model, says that Walliams pursued her in 2003 after he spotted her at a Little Britain recording and at a modelling show at an Agent Provocateur store in London. She claims he bought her gifts and was 'pursuing me, at a vulnerable age... for sexual gratification'. A former friend of Walliams says he obtained her contact details from the producers of a show she appeared in when she was 18.

In 2003, Walliams was pictured with his arm around Ms Creightmore at a charity quiz night in London. Also pictured were Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman, Ricky Gervais, Peter Bradshaw and Joe Cornish. Through his lawyers, Walliams denies allegations of grooming or inappropriate behaviour and said her account of their friendship was a 'complete surprise'.

A separate account concerns Alex, not her real name, who was 15 when she met Walliams in 2004 at a Little Britain fan signing event in London. He was dressed as the show's character Lou Todd. Alex, an aspiring comedy writer, handed him scripts she had written along with her contact details. She alleges that Walliams phoned her and asked how old she was. She kept notes of her contact with him, including one that read 'David Walliams phoned me!!'.

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Alex says that in October 2005 Walliams emailed her asking 'How old are you now?' Shortly before the Australian tour began, she says he emailed again asking the same question and whether she was still writing comedy scripts. She claims she joked that she was 'old enough to go drinking', but was in fact 17. She also says she sent Walliams two photos before they met and had sex when she was 17.

Career Milestones Shaped the Timeline

The alleged contact took place as Little Britain became a major success. The sketch series, which Walliams created and wrote with his long-time friend Matt Lucas, premiered on TV in 2003 and earned him a Best TV Comedy Newcomer award at the British Comedy Awards. Its characters included Lou Todd, Carol, known for her 'Computer Says No' catchphrase, and Emily Howard.

In December 2004, Little Britain won Best TV Comedy and the public-voted People's Choice Award at the British Comedy Awards. Walliams and Lucas jointly won Best TV Comedy Actor. During the ceremony, Jonathan Ross joked that the awards were '15 years old', adding that the show was probably going home with David Walliams. Lawyers for Ross told The Guardian that he did not write the joke himself.

In 2005, Little Britain won two Baftas and two Rose d'Or awards, and a stage adaptation, Little Britain Live, began touring the UK and Ireland in October before a Down Under tour in Australia. Walliams' lawyers have said he denies grooming or behaving inappropriately, and the allegations remain unproven in court.