David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Former Labour Aide

David Walliams faces serious sexual misconduct allegations from Andy Burnham's aide Abby Tomlinson and other women. Labour suspends him following the High Court ruling.

Abby Tomlinson, the deputy digital communications chief for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has leveled serious sexual misconduct allegations against actor and comedian David Walliams. The claims center on an incident in 2015 when Tomlinson was just 17 years old and Walliams was a judge on Britain's Got Talent. She alleges that Walliams invited her to his dressing room at a live show, where she was left alone with him and two other teenage girls without any adult supervision.

Core Details of the Dressing Room Incident

Tomlinson stated that she received a random direct message from Walliams inviting her to attend a Britain's Got Talent live performance in 2015. Upon arrival, she brought a 13-year-old friend with her, and they were escorted to Walliams' private dressing room. There, they encountered two other girls, aged 16 and 17, who were also waiting for the celebrity judge. Tomlinson confirmed to The Guardian that the door was shut, leaving the group alone with Walliams. She described him as someone who clearly had significant access to young women and teenage girls during that period.

Also read David Walliams identified as celebrity at centre of High Court injunction battle

The allegations have prompted immediate political consequences, as the Labour Party suspended Walliams from party membership. An official spokesman for Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the accusations as deeply troubling. Walliams has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his legal team has characterized the claims as misleading. Despite his efforts to halt publication, the allegations have now been widely reported by major news outlets.

Legal Battle and Media Publication Timeline

David Walliams previously attempted to secure a High Court injunction to prevent ITV News and The Guardian from publishing the allegations in their joint investigation. This legal maneuver sparked intense speculation online regarding the identity of the accusers. However, a judge dismissed Walliams' claim last week, and he failed to lodge an appeal before the 4:30 PM Monday deadline. Consequently, ITV and The Guardian formally named Walliams as the subject of the investigation at midday on Tuesday.

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Walliams, who is 55 years old, was known for his role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent during the time of the alleged incidents. The legal defeat cleared the path for journalists to proceed with their report, which includes detailed accounts from multiple accusers. The publication of the names marks a significant escalation in the story, moving it from speculation to confirmed reporting by reputable news organizations.

Additional Accusers Detail Alleged Assaults

Two other women have come forward with similar accounts of inappropriate behavior by Walliams. One accuser, identified only as Jade by the investigating outlets, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 years old. Jade claims Walliams contacted her online and they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in an Aston Martin. She alleges the assault occurred at Supernova Heights, a mansion Walliams purchased from Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

Jade told investigators that Walliams hugged her, kissed her, and then attempted to engage in sexual acts. She stated that he lifted her top and sucked on her breast before trying to put her hand down his trousers. She recounted pulling away and saying no, noting that he had an erection at the time. Jade, who considers herself to have been groomed, said she was not ready for sex and did not want to be touched in that way.

Another accuser, identified as Alex, claims Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs. They met at a Little Britain fan event where Walliams was dressed in costume as his character Lou. A video of their meeting exists on camera. Alex alleges that a sexual relationship began approximately two years later when she was 17. She described feeling a trauma response when thinking about the events, stating she wants to vomit and hates Walliams. She expressed certainty that she was groomed, saying it was wrong in every way.

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Political Fallout and Ongoing Social Media Claims

Abby Tomlinson had previously voiced concerns about Walliams on social media as far back as 2020. She wrote about a national treasure comedian inviting her to meet when she was 17, starting to like her Instagram posts when she turned 18, and sending direct messages saying looking good when she was 19. These earlier posts highlight a pattern of behavior that Tomlinson found uncomfortable even years before the recent allegations surfaced.

The suspension of David Walliams from the Labour Party underscores the severity of the accusations within the political sphere. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's administration has maintained a distance from the actor following the report. The combination of legal outcomes, multiple accusers, and political fallout suggests a complex situation that may have long-term implications for Walliams' career and public standing.