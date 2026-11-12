David Walliams Hermès Auction Sales Precede Grooming Scandal

David Walliams sold over £100,000 in luxury Hermès furniture at a London auction weeks before sexual misconduct allegations emerged, prompting the removal of listing details from the auction house website.

David Walliams sold more than £100,000 worth of luxury Hermès furniture weeks before the comedian and author became the subject of serious sexual misconduct allegations. The auction took place in mid-October, just days before The Guardian and ITV News published a joint investigation revealing claims that the entertainer groomed women and girls.

High-Value Furniture Sales Breakdown

David Walliams achieved a total sale price of £109,570 for at least 17 items at a fine interiors auction held by Lots Road Auctions in Fulham, south-west London. The event occurred on October 12 and 13, featuring pieces that matched those previously photographed in his London residence.

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

The auction house reported selling a pair of Hermès three-seater saddle-stitched leather sofas, originally priced at £75,000, for £14,500 and £21,500 respectively. A pair of floor lamps valued at £20,000 each sold together for £14,500. Other notable sales included a throw worth £1,620 for £550 and cushions that fetched £360.

Additional items resembling those in his home included a pair of coffee tables valued at £10,000 and a £60,000 Asprey Ritz-Carlton cocktail trolley that sold for £11,000. A leather and oak bench priced at £25,000 realized £6,800, while a chair valued at £15,000 sold for £3,800. A patterned folding screen, worth approximately £18,000 when launched in 2013, sold for £3,600.

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Auction House Removes Digital Archives

Lots Road Auctions has subsequently scrubbed references to a private collection of Hermès furniture from its online archives. The company delisted items 1 through 40 from the report of the October 12-13 event. This action removed details of the specific items sold to David Walliams.

Although the reference to the Hermès collection has been removed from the archive, the auction house has not removed items from its upcoming event scheduled for next week. Listings for a coffee table estimated between £12,000 and £18,000, along with armchairs, remain visible for potential buyers.

Some Facebook posts referencing the Hermès goods remain indexed by search engines, but the full content is no longer accessible. Other lots removed from the web included globes, chess sets, dining chairs, storage boxes, and valet stands that fetched between £16,000 and £18,000 each.

Career Impact and Financial Context

David Walliams, aged 55, experienced a rapid collapse of his professional career following the publication of the allegations. Major partners removed his work from distribution, including the withdrawal of his books and the dropping of his most recent film adaptation. His agents also stepped away from their representation of the entertainer.

The financial context of these sales coincides with Walliams' attempts to divest from his primary residence. He listed his luxury London mansion for £11.95million earlier in the year. He later reduced the asking price to £10.5million while he fought to retain anonymity at the High Court. The estate has since disappeared from major property directories.

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Walliams vehemently denies all allegations of inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct. He purchased his current residence for £8.45million in August 2013. The auction house stated there was no suggestion that staff were aware of the allegations before they were made public.

Ongoing Legal and Market Consequences

The 55-year-old entertainer recently participated in the final series of Britain's Got Talent in 2022. His legal battle to block media publication of the allegations failed, leading to the widespread dissemination of the claims. This outcome accelerated the withdrawal of his professional projects.

Items that did not sell last month, such as nested tables and a luxury magazine rack with an estimated value of £7,000, are scheduled to appear in the next auction. These items continue to circulate in the market despite the removal of associated archives from the primary event.

The scandal has triggered significant scrutiny of the celebrity's financial portfolio and assets. The rapid devaluation of his public brand contrasts sharply with the independent sales value of his luxury possessions. The auction house's decision to obscure the specific provenance of the Hermès collection highlights the sensitivity surrounding the transactions.