David Walliams sparked controversy on Channel 4's 8 Out of Ten Cats in 2009 after a grossly inappropriate joke. The incident resurfaced as larger sexual abuse allegations against the comedian continue to unfold.

On a Channel 4 comedy panel show in 2009, comedian David Walliams caused a storm of outrage when he made an offensive joke about sharing a bed with 13‑year‑old boys. The incident resurfaced in 2024 as new footage from the week Michael Jackson died went viral.

Re‑emergence of the 2009 clip

The clip shows Jimmy Carr asking the panellists about current news as a joke about the late pop star is delivered. Walliams then says: 'If it is wrong to share your bed with 13‑year‑old boys then lock me up and throw away the key.' Face‑to‑face, the late Sean Lock appears unimpressed, looking straight ahead while chewing gum.

Also read David Walliams identified as celebrity at centre of High Court injunction battle

Allegations face Walliams since 2021

Since 2021, when a High Court injunction to block serious allegations against Walliams was dismissed on November 3, a wave of accusations has surface. These claims accuse him of pre‑ying on girls as young as 15 and also sully his former role as a children's entertainer. The protest during the 8 Out of Ten Cats clip is seen as part of a larger pattern of controversial behaviour.

Other instances of misconduct on stage and television

Footage from a 2007 "Little Britain" stage event shows Walliams pulling down the underwear of male participants in a humiliating theatre game. The clip earned him criticism from theatre audiences. A separate BBC documentary also featured Walliams, revealing actions that critics have labelled as predatory.

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Impact on Wallace's viewing public and industry reactions

The resurfacing footage has prompted new media scrutiny of the former Britain's Got Talent judge, with several critics and former co‑panelists calling for his work to be removed from television archives. Industry insiders say the revelations could affect licensing deals and future appearances. The Channel 4 programme, which ended in 2010, has issued a statement noting that the segment was intended for humour but is now considered inappropriate by current standards.

Future steps and legal proceedings

As of March 2024, the legal case against Walliams is still pending and a final ruling is expected in the coming months. His public profile is likely to decline further while the allegations receive renewed focus. The conversation around the incident highlights the broader debate about accountability for comedians who cross the line between edgy humour and illegal behaviour.