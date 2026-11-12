David Walliams Legal Threats And Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations as details emerge of a threatening letter sent to a woman who tried to warn others about his behavior ten years ago.

Lawyers for David Walliams were accused of sending a threatening letter to a woman attempting to warn others about his behavior ten years ago. The woman, identified as Zara, met the Britain's Got Talent judge at a show recording in 2016 when she was aged eighteen. She tried to tell other young women about him online but received a warning letter from Walliams's legal team suggesting she could be committing a serious civil offence.

Legal Threats Against Warning Whistleblower

Zara recalled how she was shaking when she read the email in her inbox, describing it as really threatening. She stated that she felt like she was in trouble for simply asking what she had done wrong. The legal team started ringing her and messaging her, demanding immediate reassurance that she was not going to retell anyone what she knew.

Also read David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women including teenager

The letter from Walliams's legal representatives stated that they acted for David Walliams and wanted to be absolutely clear about the risks involved. It warned that disclosing private information concerning their client to the press or any other third party would put Zara at a significant risk of committing a serious civil offence. The correspondence further indicated that should she disclose their client's private information, he would be entitled to issue a legal claim against her.

Serious Allegations Of Grooming And Assault

The existence of the letter was revealed by ITV News today, two days after the outlet and the Guardian jointly named Walliams as part of a three-year investigation. On Tuesday, the best-selling author and comedian was accused of sexual misconduct and abusing his power to groom teenagers as young as fifteen. One woman described her alleged encounter with Walliams, when she was fifteen, as a sexual assault.

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Multiple women accused him of grooming them when they were teenagers. An account from a woman known as Jade alleges what she describes as sexual assault and grooming after meeting him in 2007 when she was fifteen and he was thirty-six. Another woman, named by the news organizations as Alex, also accused Walliams of grooming her and alleged she was having sex with him by the time she was seventeen.

Publisher And Agency Terminate Relationships

Walliams denies any wrongdoing and claims he believed Zara was planning to sell a false story to the newspapers. In the investigation published on Tuesday, several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at Britain's Got Talent, where Walliams served as a judge from 2012 to 2022. His publisher, HarperCollins, which dropped him last year, stated in a spokesperson's statement that they previously terminated their publishing relationship with him.

A spokesperson for HarperCollins UK added that they take the safety of their people incredibly seriously. He was also dropped by his literary agency, Independent Talent Group, after the allegations were published. The BBC started to remove his shows, including Little Britain, from iPlayer, signaling a major professional collapse for the television personality.

Police Review And Political Repercussions

The Metropolitan Police said it has contacted the Guardian and ITV News to ensure that any potential victims are made aware of how they could report any criminal allegations to police. Walliams had his Labour Party membership suspended and Downing Street described the allegations as deeply troubling. The political and professional fallout continues as investigations into the claims proceed.

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Another young woman, named Lilly Creightmore, who said she met Walliams when she was eighteen at a live filming of Little Britain, alleges he was trying to coerce her into sleeping with him. She claims he asked her to stay in his bed every night. A model, named as Ella, alleges Walliams tried to kiss her when they were alone after she met him at a party in 2007 when she was nineteen and he was thirty-six.