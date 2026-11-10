David Walliams Named as Man Who Sought Injunction Over Sexual Assault Claims

David Walliams has been named as the celebrity who sought a High Court injunction over sexual assault allegations he strongly denies.

David Walliams, the children's author and comedian known for Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, has been unmasked as the celebrity who fought for a court order to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple other teenagers. Walliams, one of the world's best-selling children's authors, sought an injunction in the High Court to prevent publication of the claims, arguing that he would take his own life if the allegations became public.

The TV star and author is accused of abusing his status on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls. Walliams denies any wrongdoing. In the High Court, he argued that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed in connection with the claims.

Also read David Walliams Named As Celebrity At The Centre Of Misconduct Allegations

Jade and Alex Describe Alleged Encounters

A woman referred to by the name Jade alleges that she was 15 and Walliams was 36 when they began chatting on MySpace and by email in mid-2007. Weeks later, the pair met in person in August that year, and Walliams invited her back to his house, where she claims he sexually assaulted her. Walliams denies that any sexual contact took place with Jade.

Jade told journalists that she did not want to be touched in that way at all, adding that she was only a 15-year-old. She alleges that when she said no and pulled away, Walliams agreed that they should wait until she was 16. Walliams denies any sexual contact with Jade and any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Another alleged victim, named as Alex, claims that Walliams offered to help her with her dream of becoming a comedy writer when they met at a Little Britain fan event in London in January 2004, when she was 15. Alex says he later phoned her and that the two exchanged emails over several months. In October 2005, when Alex was 17, she messaged him to say she was going to a gig in London with friends and invited him along.

Alex alleges that Walliams pressured her to send sexual photos, which he denies. She says the pair had consensual sexual contact three times when she was 17 and 18, but that she felt unable to say anything or have any control in that situation once she was with him. Walliams denies any wrongdoing, and his lawyers say any suggestion that he groomed Alex is false and has caused him significant distress.

Lilly Creightmore and Ella Detail Further Claims

Former model Lilly Creightmore says she was 18 when Walliams first contacted her by sending a card to her home address in 2003. The pair became friends, and Walliams allowed her to stay on his sofa when she was homeless for a time. Creightmore claims he repeatedly pestered her to share his bed and accuses him of trying to groom her. Walliams denies any inappropriate behaviour and said he is devastated by her claims.

Creightmore has said Walliams became angry when she refused to have sex with him, and she has described him crossing the line physically on several occasions when she was young. Creightmore also shared a card she kept from Walliams and a photograph of the two at a celebrity event with Jonathan Ross, Ricky Gervais and others. There is no suggestion that any of those other people were aware of any alleged wrongdoing.

Advertisement

A fellow model named as Ella says Walliams called her in December 2007, when she was 19, and took her and a friend out to dinner before sending her flowers. She says he later invited her to a celebrity party at his house in 2008, during which she claims he tried to kiss her and put his head in her lap, begging her to stay. Ella and her friend left, and she said she believes she dodged a bullet. Walliams said he made a clumsy pass at Ella, denied putting his head in her lap, and said he had no intention of making her feel uncomfortable or intimidated.

Sarah's Account and What Remains Unproven

A Britain's Got Talent fan named as Sarah says she was invited to watch the show by a friend when she was 18. Walliams then invited her and her friends out for dinner the following day, and two weeks later she and another friend, also 18, were invited to stay at his house. Sarah claims that while she was there, Walliams tried to kiss her and later tried to lead her up to his bedroom. Walliams denies that there was any sexual contact.

The allegations involve several named women and remain unproven, with Walliams denying any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing across all of the accounts. His denials stand alongside claims from women who say they felt pressured, pursued or unable to refuse him. Readers should note that the claims have not been tested in a verdict, and each account reflects the position of the individual making it.