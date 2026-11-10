David Walliams Named Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations He Denies

David Walliams is named after an injunction over sexual misconduct allegations he denies, linked to footage from a 2007 Little Britain stage show.

David Walliams, the comedian best known for Little Britain, has been publicly named after an injunction that had sought to keep allegations of sexual misconduct against him out of the press. Walliams denies any wrongdoing. The claims surfaced in a BBC documentary that includes footage of a 2007 Little Britain stage show, in which Walliams played Des Kaye, described as a predatory former children's entertainer.

The report says Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers. He had sought an injunction to prevent publication of the claims, arguing that he would take his own life if the allegations became public. The documentary footage was described in the report as showing him groping three males said to be aged between 16 and 18.

Also read David Walliams Named As Celebrity At The Centre Of Misconduct Allegations

How the Hide The Sausage Routine Worked on Stage

The Hide The Sausage routine, as shown in the footage, involved Walliams's character pulling down the trousers and underwear of young male volunteers who came on stage. The report describes him lunging for their trousers, dry humping them, and grappling to keep their genitals covered while leaving them with exposed buttocks.

In the video, which can still be seen on YouTube, Walliams asks a volunteer to come up on stage and then asks them to confirm their age. When one volunteer answered 16, Walliams said 'Bingo', adding that the volunteer was a big boy for 16 and that he would tell the judge so. The footage also shows him kissing a boy on the lips before starting the game, and the report says he appears to kiss the bare buttocks of audience members invited on stage.

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Other footage shows Walliams pulling down the jeans and underwear of actor Jeremy Edwards during a Little Britain Comic Relief Gala at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2006. In that clip, Walliams holds the actor on stage by his arm during the game. Speaking about the stage show earlier, Walliams said that it always brought the house down and that not a single person ever complained.

Walliams Denies Wrongdoing and Public Reactions Follow

Walliams denies any wrongdoing and told the High Court that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed. He is accused of abusing his status on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, and of engaging in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. These are allegations, and the report does not present them as proven.

Critics of the footage said it portrayed a stereotype of gay men as predatory. One witness who watched a routine involving a boy she estimated to be no more than 17 told the Daily Mail that it felt like watching somebody being abused in front of her. Downing Street described allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women as deeply troubling, and said the Government is concerned about the use of injunctions.

The naming came 24 hours after Walliams's friend Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape. The report links the two events only by timing and by the friendship between the two men, and it does not suggest that Brand's case is connected to the allegations against Walliams.

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Gareth Weeks Stage Manager Case Raises Questions

A convicted child sex offender, Gareth Weeks, worked as a stage manager on the Little Britain Live production, The Daily Mail revealed in February. Weeks had already been jailed for sexual offences in 1993, long before he took up his role on the tour. There is no suggestion that Walliams or the rest of the production knew about his past at that time.

According to a 2020 BBC report, which did not mention his role on Little Britain specifically, Weeks continued to work in theatres across Britain after his conviction. Exeter Crown Court later heard that he boasted to friends about his links to well-known figures in entertainment. In 2020, Weeks was sentenced to 15 years in prison for abusing a 14-year-old boy he had groomed online. The court heard that he sexually assaulted the teenager during their second meeting, assaulted him again, secretly filmed the abuse, and shared the footage with another paedophile.

The book Inside Little Britain, published in 2007, records Weeks using the tour as an opportunity to pursue men. In one passage, he is described as showing a young man a photograph on his phone of another young man lying naked beside him in bed. In another exchange, Walliams asks Weeks whether he had found any cute boys, and Weeks replies that he has not yet found any but will soon sort that out. The same book also quotes Walliams describing the Des Kaye segment as the bit he was most looking forward to, because it involved playing with a nice young man from the audience.