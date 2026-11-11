David Walliams Ordered to Surrender to Court After Failed Injunction Bid

The former children's author and comedian has been ordered to appear in court following his unsuccessful attempt to block media coverage of sexual assault claims. The ruling marks a turning point in the legal battle.

On 18 May 2024, the High Court in London ruled that former children's author and television comedian David Walliams must appear to answer the growing list of sexual assault allegations that have come forward in the last year. The decision ends a legal fight that Walliams entered after he and his legal team unsuccessfully petitioned the court for an injunction that would have prevented two major media organisations from reporting the allegations directly to the public.

Core Details: Court Ruling Demands Court Appearance

The High Court's order follows an application filed by Walliams's lawyers on 6 March 2024. The application sought to block coverage by the Daily Mail and The Sun of the claims that the 55‑year‑old had preyed upon teenage girls. In the court's final judgment, the judge denied all ground for an injunction, stating that the evidence presented was sufficient to merit a public hearing. The ruling was issued by Mr Justice Adams, who requested that the subject appear before the court on 7 June 2024.

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

The court also noted that the allegations included sexual assault of a 15‑year‑old, attempts to groom schoolgirls, and the harassment of other young women. These claims were first reported in a series of investigative pieces by the Guardian and the Daily Mail, prompting the legal challenge by Walliams's camp. In the judge's remarks, the court described the allegations as "serious and credible" and advised that the case would be treated with all due procedural care in the next hearing.

Stakeholder Positions: Public Figures Respond

Following the court's decision, actor and presenter Jonathan Ross issued a statement in which he expressed horror at the revelations and the "deeply shocking footage" of Walliams laughing at a joke that referenced the case. Ross, who had shared a stage with Walliams on the British Comedy Awards in 2004, said that he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing at the time and apologized for the joke, claiming it was a light‑hearted piece supplied by the awards' script writers.

Advertisement

Scottish police, through Scotland Yard, also asked all women who may have known Walliams, or who may have been in his orbit as a fan or business contact, to come forward and share their experiences. In a statement released on 16 May 2024, Scotland Yard said, "The serious allegations raised against Mr Walliams demand a thorough investigation, and we encourage any potential witnesses to be heard."

Real-World Impact: Media and Public Reactions

Since the court decision, the Daily Mail and the Sun have continued investigative reporting on Walliams's potential misconduct, publishing video footage of him laughing at a 2004 humor sketch. BBC News repeated the story, stating that the judge's order means the case may eventually reach a criminal hearing and that no decisions have yet been made regarding a possible criminal charge.

The Guardian's investigative team has also followed up on claims that Walliams groomed a 15‑year‑old by providing him access to a private room and other inappropriate acts. The Guardian said it will keep reporting any updates on the court case. Meanwhile, Scottish law enforcement officials said that a formal police investigation will be launched pending the court's next hearing scheduled for early June.

In other news, the BBC's First Look episode featuring comedian Lucy Beaumont, who had previously warned the Guardian about Walliams, has brought new attention to the issue. Beaumont said in an interview that she would likely never work in television again if the allegations were proven true. She confirmed she had acted as a whistleblower during an earlier episode of Celebrity Traitors. The comments highlight the broad impact of the scandal, raising questions about how high‑profile artists are treated in the aftermath of serious allegations.

Advertisement

Walliams has denied all allegations, and his lawyers have said his client remains focused on clearing his name. They have indicated that the next court hearing on 7 June will be a crucial step in revealing the facts. The public and the media are waiting for the next updates from the Court of Appeal and the police investigation teams.