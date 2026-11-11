David Walliams sells Hove beachfront home before publisher drops him

David Walliams sold his Hove seafront villa for £3.7million just weeks before Harper Collins ended his contract amid sexual harassment allegations, highlighting the fallout for the comic star.

David Walliams sold his £4million beachfront villa in Hove for £3.7million in August 2025, a month before Harper Collins terminated his publishing contract following a year‑long investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Sale details and timing

The four‑bedroom, two‑bathroom property, which includes a rooftop veranda and private beach, was bought by Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey for £200,000 above the £3.5million asking price, according to Land Registry records. Walliams, 55, had owned the house since 2010 and had previously sold a neighbouring annexe to Bailey for £1.5million in 2023.

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

Walliams‑Bailey connection

The sale coincided with the pair's collaboration on a Red Nose Day sketch, 'Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief', where Bailey played Traitor Harry and Walliams portrayed Paul Gorton. The two appeared together in the 2024 fundraising event, strengthening their professional ties.

Publisher fallout and legal battle

Harper Collins concluded its internal inquiry in 2024 and announced in December 2025 that it would no longer publish new titles by Walliams. The decision followed a court case where the author lost a bid to stop the publication of an ITV-Guardian investigation that alleged he had groomed teenage fans. Walliams' lawyers argued that exposure would lead to self‑harm, but the High Court refused the injunction.

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Impact on Walliams' real‑estate portfolio

Shortly after the Hove sale, news emerged that Walliams was listing his Primrose Hill house for £10.5million. The Hove villa, described by estate agents Fine & Country as a contemporary beach villa, featured a luxury kitchen, underfloor heating, and a large private roof terrace - attributes that likely contributed to the sale price above market value.

Future prospects for the actor and former author

With Harper Collins stepping back and his Hove property sold, Walliams faces an uncertain literary future. The actor‑turned‑author may look to other publishers or new media ventures, while Bailey's acquisition of the home reflects his expanding interest in property investments beyond his acting career.