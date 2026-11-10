David Walliams Slashes London Mansion Price by £1.45million Amid Allegations

David Walliams reduces his Hampstead property asking price to £10.5million as legal battles and serious sexual assault allegations dominate public discourse.

David Walliams has drastically reduced the asking price of his prestigious London residence by £1.45million. The comedian and author is now seeking £10.5million for the six-bedroom property, a significant drop from the initial listing of £11.95million in June. This latest price adjustment follows a failed relisting attempt in October at £10.5million.

The mansion has remained unsold for five months in one of the capital's most coveted neighborhoods. The sharp reduction in value comes as the celebrity faces intense scrutiny over serious legal matters and professional setbacks. Walliams, who is 55 years old, has largely stepped away from public view during this turbulent period.

Also read David Walliams identified as celebrity at centre of High Court injunction battle

Property Details and Luxury Features

Located in Hampstead, the white stucco-fronted residence spans approximately 4,527 square feet across multiple levels. Estate agent Marcus Parfitt described the location as one of North London's most prestigious areas. The home was totally refurbished and extended by the current owner over the last five years while preserving its period charm.

Interior details include elegant fireplaces, decorative cornicing, and tall sash windows. Sales brochures highlight the blend of timeless character with modern architecture and 21st-century technology. The lavishly furnished home features portraits of British icons such as Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Elton John, Sir Michael Caine, and David Bowie.

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Legal Battles and Professional Fallout

Walliams recently fought for a High Court injunction to suppress allegations of historical inappropriate behavior. He denied all claims and argued that publication would lead him to take his own life. These legal maneuvers occurred while he was already facing the collapse of his publishing deal with HarperCollins due to similar allegations.

The TV star left Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after leaked transcripts revealed derogatory remarks about contestants. His last social media activity was an Instagram post in March, which reached his two million followers. Since then, he has retreated from public life as multiple accusers have come forward with detailed claims.

Specific Allegations and Accuser Accounts

One accuser, known as Jade, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 years old. She claims the incident occurred at Supernova Heights, a mansion he purchased from Noel Gallagher. Jade stated that Walliams, then 36, contacted her online and they met in Soho before he drove her to his home.

Another woman, identified as Alex, claims a sexual relationship began when she was 17, having met the comedian at a Little Britain fan event. She described the experience as grooming and stated she feels a trauma response when thinking about it. These accounts form the basis of the serious allegations that have impacted his career and property sales.

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Market Impact and Future Outlook

The drastic price cut reflects the challenging market conditions for high-net-worth properties linked to controversial figures. Potential buyers may be deterred by the ongoing legal battles and negative media coverage. The property remains on the market despite the significant price reduction and extended time on listings.

Walliams continues to deny any wrongdoing regarding the allegations of exploiting his status. However, the combination of professional exile and legal pressure has created an uncertain future for both his public career and private asset management. The real estate market in Hampstead remains active, but this specific listing has struggled to attract interest.