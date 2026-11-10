David Walliams Suspended From Labour Party Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Comedian and author David Walliams has been suspended from the Labour Party immediately after serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenagers were published.

David Walliams has been suspended from the Labour Party as a member this afternoon, following swift administrative action taken in response to newly published accusations of sexual misconduct. The suspension was executed shortly after media reports revealed the comedian was the individual who had sought an injunction to secure anonymity regarding claims that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and targeted multiple teenage victims.

Immediate Suspension And Party Response

The Labour Party moved to remove Walliams from its ranks without delay, prioritizing the severity of the allegations against his long-standing public support for the political movement. While party officials declined to specify the exact duration of his membership, the immediate nature of the suspension underscores the gravity of the accusations which have now become public knowledge. The decision isolates the entertainer from a political entity he has publicly championed for over a decade, marking a drastic shift in his public profile and political associations.

Also read David Walliams identified as celebrity at centre of High Court injunction battle

Historical Ties To Labour Leadership

Walliams had previously demonstrated strong endorsement for Labour leadership candidates, notably backing Andy Burnham during the 2015 leadership contest. In a post on the social media platform X in July 2015, Walliams stated that he met Burnham ten years prior and was so impressed that he predicted the politician would eventually become the Labour Leader. The two men had initially connected as supporters of the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young, establishing a professional rapport that extended into political campaigning. At the time, Burnham expressed that he was a big fan of Walliams and felt honored to have his support for a campaign aimed at reconnecting Labour with disillusioned voters.

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Connections To Current And Former Officials

Recent statements regarding the allegations have been issued by Andy Burnham's official spokesman, who described the accusations as deeply troubling and indicated that the Government would likely respond to the developing situation throughout the day. Walliams has also maintained visible relationships with other prominent Labour figures, including a 2019 social media post where he featured a photograph with top MP Jess Phillips. In that instance, he labeled Phillips his hero and suggested she should serve as Prime Minister. His political affinity extends further back to the tenure of Tony Blair, with interviews from 2010 revealing Walliams considered himself a great fan of the former premier who once sent a letter wishing him luck before Walliams swam the English Channel.

Impact On Charities And Broader Relationships

The scandal potentially disrupts various charitable initiatives and cross-party collaborations that Walliams has led or supported over the years. Despite his consistent support for Labour, Walliams previously received public approval from former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron in 2016 for his stance supporting the Remain side of the EU referendum. Cameron endorsed Walliams alongside other celebrity figures who backed the campaign. Additionally, the children's author collaborated with Nicky Morgan, the then-Tory education secretary, to announce plans designed to make British youngsters the most literate in Europe. These partnerships highlight the breadth of his influence across political lines, which is now under intense scrutiny due to the criminal nature of the allegations. Reports also note that Walliams' links to the party include a connection to Sir Keir Starmer's alma mater, Reigate Grammar School, though Walliams clarified that they did not overlap as pupils. The unfolding situation continues to evolve as legal and political consequences are determined.