David Walliams Unmasked After Court Order Lapses Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

David Walliams has been identified as the celebrity behind a suppressed court order following serious sexual misconduct allegations. The comedian denies all claims.

David Walliams has been publicly identified as the celebrity who previously sought a High Court injunction to suppress allegations of sexual assault against teenage girls. This revelation follows the expiration of a temporary anonymity order that had protected his identity during a three-year joint investigation conducted by ITV News and The Guardian. The unmasking occurs after Walliams missed a critical deadline to appeal a previous judicial decision that dismissed his bid for suppression.

Walliams Named Following Legal Deadline Miss

The identification of David Walliams was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon after he failed to submit an application to the Court of Appeal by the 4:30 pm deadline on Monday. A High Court judge had previously granted permission to appeal but kept the defendant's identity secret temporarily while the legal process was underway. By missing this specific procedural window, Walliams lost the legal protection that had prevented his name from being published alongside the detailed allegations dating back to 2003.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

Comedians Joked About Walliams In Past Clips

Resurfaced video footage shows prominent comedians Jimmy Carr and Jonathan Ross making jokes about David Walliams in relation to young women years before the current allegations surfaced. In a clip from a 2006 Britain's Next Top Model launch party, Jimmy Carr jokingly told reporters he attended the event solely to meet David Walliams's next conquest. When asked if a female contestant might be there, Carr humorously questioned whether the prize involved a modeling contest or a romantic encounter with Walliams.

Similarly, Jonathan Ross made remarks at the British Comedy Awards in December 2004 regarding fifteen-year-olds. While accepting an award for Little Britain, Ross stated that the awards ceremony was like most fifteen-year-olds because it was drunk, unpredictable, and probably going home with David Walliams. Footage from that night shows David Walliams laughing heartily at the comment while wearing a black dinner jacket and bow tie. Ross later responded through lawyers stating he did not write the joke himself but merely delivered it on stage.

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Allegations Of Assault And Power Imbalance

The core of the controversy involves serious accusations from multiple individuals, including one named Jade, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was fifteen years old. Jade claims Walliams contacted her online and they met in London's Soho before he drove her to his home in an Aston Martin. She further alleges the assault occurred at Supernova Heights, a mansion once owned by Noel Gallagher, where she describes being kissed and touched without consent while he was thirty-six years old at the time.

Jade explicitly states she was not ready for sex and pulled away when Walliams attempted to put her hand down his trousers. She notes that he had an erection and that she did not want to be touched in that way. These accounts are part of a broader series of allegations involving victims as young as fifteen, which date back to 2003. The investigation highlights concerns about power imbalances between famous figures and younger individuals they encountered.

Walliams Denies Wrongdoing And Expresses Regret

David Walliams continues to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct and wrongdoing. In a statement released to The Guardian and ITV News, the comedian expressed regret for behaving thoughtlessly towards people he had casual sexual relationships with in the past. He acknowledged that he did not always take people's feelings properly into account but firmly stated that abusing power is something entirely different that he never did.

Walliams emphasized that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. He described himself as devastated that women he met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger. During the High Court proceedings, Walliams argued that revealing his identity would cause him to take his own life, a claim the court considered before eventually allowing his name to be published after the appeal deadline passed.

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Government Response And Ongoing Repercussions

Downing Street responded to the news on Tuesday afternoon, describing the allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women as deeply troubling. The government's statement reflects the gravity of the situation and the public interest in the matter. As the story develops, the media landscape continues to examine the intersection of celebrity status, legal protections, and accountability for historical actions.

The case has sparked widespread discussion about how such incidents are handled within the entertainment industry and the legal system. With Walliams now named, the full details of the allegations can be reported without legal restriction. The involvement of high-profile figures like Jimmy Carr and Jonathan Ross in past commentary adds another layer of complexity to the public narrative surrounding these events.