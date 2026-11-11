David Walliams Unmasked in High Court Battle Over Abuse Allegations

Children's author David Walliams is identified as the celebrity who sought a High Court injunction to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

David Walliams has been publicly identified as the children's author who successfully obtained a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of serious allegations regarding his conduct. The legal order was secured to stop reports claiming he engaged in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls, some of whom were as young as fifteen years old.

Legal Action and Personal Crisis

Walliams filed for the court order after facing accusations that he abused his public status to prey on younger females. He explicitly stated that if these claims were made public, he would take his own life, citing the severe mental distress such exposure would cause. This legal maneuver highlights the intense pressure he has faced following the escalation of these specific accusations.

Also read David Walliams Loses High Court Bid to Block Sex Abuse Allegations

The comedian has largely withdrawn from public life and romantic pursuits in recent months. His retreat comes amid a period of significant personal transition, including his divorce from model Lara Stone and his subsequent public declaration that he identifies as non-binary. Despite having only had public relationships with women throughout his career, this new identity claim marks a distinct shift in his personal narrative.

Romantic History Revealed by Media

The Daily Mail recently published details about other high-profile celebrities Walliams has been romantically linked to over the years. This revelation follows his split from Lara Stone and includes connections with Ashley Roberts and Ashley James. The report aims to provide context to his social circle and dating history during the period leading up to the current controversy.

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Among those named is Abi Titmuss, who dated Walliams in 2004. In her memoir, she described how she noticed him checking her out at a film screening that year. She recalled feeling excited and safe with him, noting that he was tall, well-dressed, and acted as a gentleman during their first date, which concluded with a kiss on the cheek.

Titmuss mentioned that while Walliams was initially attracted to her sexy image, tensions arose because he disliked her photoshoots. Their relationship lasted three months before ending due to arguments about her modeling work, though she maintained they remained on good terms. This dynamic suggests a complex interpersonal history involving conflicting views on her public persona.

Platonic Relationships and Friendships

Lisa Snowdon was also identified as a former love interest from 2005 to 2006. Walliams referred to her as 'Miss X' in his 2006 book, describing heartbreak over the mystery woman. Snowdon confirmed her identity but clarified that no romantic or physical relationship occurred between them. She emphasized that they are great friends and that Walliams respected her desire to remain platonic.

Snowdon told The Sun that while Walliams expressed feelings for her, they reached a point where they could only be pals. She dismissed rumors that they slept together, calling the assumption weird given that he had seen many women naked professionally. Her statements aim to clarify the nature of their interaction as strictly friendly despite his initial attraction.

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Geri Halliwell is another figure linked to Walliams, with reports of a six-week dalliance in 2007. Sources noted their tactile behavior and discreet romance in January of that year. However, like with Snowdon, nothing romantic developed long-term. Halliwell attended Walliams' wedding to Lara Stone, indicating a lasting friendship.

In 2015, Halliwell told The Mail on Sunday that she loved him but viewed him only as a friend. These accounts collectively paint a picture of Walliams maintaining close ties with numerous female celebrities across different decades. The pattern of brief romances turning into friendships appears consistent throughout his public dating history.