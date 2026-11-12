David Walliams Warned Against by Female Comedians and Schools

WhatsApp messages reveal female comedians warned peers and schools to avoid David Walliams due to alleged inappropriate behavior with young people.

Comedian Kate Smurthwaite has revealed that David Walliams was repeatedly flagged as a figure to avoid within a private WhatsApp group dedicated to female comedians. The chat group served as a platform for women in the comedy industry to share concerns about male colleagues whose behavior they deemed inappropriate, particularly when working with young people or new acts. Smurthwaite confirmed that Walliams was a name that surfaced frequently in these discussions, with peers expressing alarm over his interactions with teenagers and aspiring comedians.

Industry Warnings on WhatsApp

Smurthwaite, who spoke to BBC Newsnight, described how the group was established specifically to allow women to warn each other about men they believed should be given a wide berth on tour and in television studios. She stated that Walliams came up over and over again, with members sharing accounts of individuals who had worked with him. Some reported feeling very uncomfortable and leaving, while others felt his behavior was inappropriate yet stayed for professional reasons. One comedian described messages where Walliams was called creepy, with peers urging others to avoid him if possible.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

Schools Told He Is Inappropriate

Children's author Chloe Combi disclosed that she received direct warnings about Walliams from another author more than a decade ago. When discussing a project involving writers who might work well with teenagers, the colleague explicitly advised against inviting David Walliams. Combi recounted being told to inform head teachers and teachers that he was not a good booking and not an appropriate booking for a school. She noted that she had already heard quite a lot of rumors in the small, contained world of publishing regarding concerns about his behavior around young female staff.

Government and Broadcasters Face Scrutiny

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is convening a meeting with entertainment leaders to discuss industry safeguarding following allegations against Walliams and Russell Brand. Nandy vowed to draw a line in the sand during the upcoming showdown, threatening legal crackdowns if broadcasters do not take meaningful steps to protect girls from predatory entertainers. She highlighted that it has been a decade and a half since the Jimmy Savile revelations and ten years since the MeToo movement, emphasizing the need for final action to end abuse and harassment in the sector.

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Allegations and Legal Context

David Walliams, aged fifty-five, has denied allegations that he groomed schoolgirls, sexually assaulted a fifteen-year-old, and pestered teenagers for sex. He has insisted he is not a sexual predator, despite claims that he used his star power to lure young women to his dressing room and his three-point-five-million-pound north London house. A string of teenagers and young women made allegations of sexual misconduct to an investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. Walliams attempted to prevent publication by threatening suicide and seeking a court injunction, but failed to secure legal restraint.

Public Apologies and Current Status

Chatshow host Jonathan Ross apologized for a tasteless joke he made at the two-thousand-four comedy awards regarding a fifteen-year-old possibly going home with Walliams. Ross stated he was horrified by the revelations and admitted he was genuinely unaware of Walliams' conduct during that period. Walliams is currently understood to be in a psychiatric hospital, following the recent jailing of Russell Brand for more than ten years for rape and sexual assault. The number ten Downing Street spokesperson called the Walliams allegations deeply troubling, noting a pattern of behavior that needs to change.