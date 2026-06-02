David Wojnarowicz: Art, Rage, and Imagination in the Face of Crisis

An exploration of the powerful excerpts from artist and activist David Wojnarowicz's memoir and tape journals, detailing his response to the AIDS crisis, societal homophobia, and government neglect, his belief in art as a weapon, and an upcoming exhibition of his work.

The words above are excerpts from the memoir and tape journals of David Wojnarowicz , an American artist, writer and activist whose work fiercely confronted the AIDS crisis, government neglect, homophobia and the American political landscape of the 1980s and early 1990s.

His writing is a raw, poetic and urgent outcry from a body and a society under siege. He describes a world of invisible threats, a 'connect-the-dots version of hell,' where disease and societal violence fracture bodies and communities. The passages speak to a profound sense of being targeted, whether by a virus or by a culture that prints 'cross hairs of a rifle scope' on the backs of the marginalized.

Wojnarowicz recounts the chilling aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling that denied homosexuals constitutional protections against government invasion of privacy, a decision that normalized legal violence and murder. His response is a defiant, physical conversion of despair into weaponized existence: letting his 'hands become weapons, my teeth become weapons.

' This rage is coupled with a desperate, astonishing capacity for love and art in the face of a 'killing machine called America. ' He describes a frenetic creative practice born from the certainty of mortality, making each work as if it could be his last, with 'no time for bullshit. ' For Wojnarowicz, the personal infection with HIV was inseparable from the infection of a 'diseased society.

' Central to his philosophy is the power of imagination as a revolutionary tool, a means to break through the 'pre-invented world' of borders, governments and systems of control. An exhibition titled 'David Wojnarowicz: some day this will all be crumbling ruins' is scheduled for The Modern Institute in Glasgow from 5 June to 28 August 2026, as part of the Glasgow International Festival.

Writer Olivia Laing, author of 'The Lonely City' which deeply explores Wojnarowicz's life and art, will give a talk on 23 June at Union Chapel. A special 10th-anniversary hardback edition of 'The Lonely City' with a new afterword is set for release on 4 June 2026.

The presented text and its context are drawn from his memoir 'Close to the Knives' and his tape journals 'Weight of the Earth,' offering a timeless testament to artistic resistance in times of profound crisis





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David Wojnarowicz AIDS Crisis LGBTQ+ Rights American Art Political Art Memoir The Lonely City Olivia Laing Glasgow International Festival

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