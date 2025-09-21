Davina McCall Says Empty Nest Syndrome Less Common as Children Stay Home Longer

Presenter Davina McCall discusses the changing dynamics of family life, noting a decline in 'empty nest syndrome' due to rising housing costs and the 'boomerang generation' of young adults. She shares her personal experiences with her children, highlighting the joy of maintaining a connection with them while enjoying her independence. This contrasts with actor Larry Lamb's experience, who speaks of the emotional challenges of his children leaving home.

Davina McCall observes that the experience of empty nest syndrome is becoming less common for parents these days. This shift is primarily attributed to the increasing cost of housing, which leads to adult children staying at their parental homes for extended periods. She describes this phenomenon as the ' boomerang generation ', where young adults initially leave home but subsequently return more frequently to live with their parents.

Davina, now 57 and engaged to hairstylist Michael Douglas, shares her personal perspective as a mother of three children: Holly, 23, who attended Newcastle University; Tilly, 21, recently returned from Australia; and Chester, 19. Davina explains that she has reached a comfortable place in her life, where she enjoys regular interactions with her children while also having her own personal freedom. She is not concerned about Chester leaving home soon, stating that the traditional sense of empty nesting does not seem to be as prevalent as it once was. \Davina mentions that her daughter Tilly, spent three years in Australia and has come back to stay for four months, which she is very excited about. Her daughter Holly, lives in Manchester and visits often, while Chester is still at home, as he has taken a year out and will be with her until he's at least 20 before he leaves for university. She highlights the ability to cherish her children while maintaining her own sense of independence and contentment. Davina's outlook is in direct contrast to that of Gavin And Stacey actor, Larry Lamb, who recently discussed his own struggles with empty nest syndrome, emphasizing that he felt deeply impacted by it. Davina continues by talking about how when her daughter Holly left home she was like 'I never want to work again - she's just robbed me of all my ambition.' But at the same time all through their childhood she thought the goal for her is that her children walk away from her and never look back – not because they hate her, but because they feel confident in themselves and they are looking forward to going out and living their lives. She emphasizes that she doesn't want to have someone who's still clinging to her ankle, worried, frightened, a bit scared of the world.\Davina revealed her thoughts during an appearance on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. While Davina embraces this modern family dynamic, Larry Lamb, on the other hand, experiences different emotions with empty nest syndrome. Larry Lamb, father to George, 45, Eloise, 26, and Eva-Mathilde, 22, admits to a deep sense of pain when his children leave home. He even penned a poem about the experience, expressing the difficulty of holding back tears and the overwhelming emotions associated with watching his children begin their independent lives. He recognizes the necessity to support their children's journey but acknowledges the sadness that accompanies it. Larry shared his feelings on the mental health podcast On The Mend. He discussed how he thought about this extraordinary moment when you say goodbye to your kids and they're going off to start their own lives, an experience you will never forget. He goes on to say 'You will never forget it,' he said of that farewell moment, adding, 'Just the other day I was thinking about it.' He has even written a poem about his pain, with the lines: 'Can you hold back the tears? Not easy. But you have to not make them feel guilty for doing what you've spent your life preparing them for. But oh, the pain. Then the dam breaks, and the tears keep on coming, whenever you're reminded of that moment.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Davina Mccall Empty Nest Syndrome Boomerang Generation Parenting Family

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow park's 'fairytale cottage' has been lying empty for over a decadeQuestions have been raised over why the council-owned bungalow has been left empty for 14 years and not been sold, with the city facing a housing and homelessness crisis

Read more »

Burnham says Labour 'needs change' as rumours swirl about potential leadership bidAndy Burnham says that Labour needs 'quite a bit of change' as rumours swirl about the Mayor of Greater Manchester launching a bid to replace Sir Keir Starmer.

Read more »

Vicky Losada: Bristol City captain says club need 'solid base' for promotionBristol City need to 'create a solid base' to get back to the Women's Super League and stay there, says captain Vicky Losada.

Read more »

Russell Martin deserves more respect, says Celtic manager Brendan RodgersCeltic manager Brendan Rodgers says Rangers head coach Russell Martin deserves more respect and will emerge 'stronger' from his current predicament.

Read more »

Abolishing two-child benefit cap is ‘on the table’, says Labour’s PhillipsonAbolishing the 'spiteful' two-child benefit cap is 'on the table', Labour deputy leadership candidate Bridget Phillipson has said.

Read more »

Davina McCall's love life from 'traumatic' divorce to sexless marriage commentsDavina McCall got engaged to partner Michael Douglas three weeks ago, but the Stranded on Honeymoon Island star has had a turbulent dating history over the years

Read more »