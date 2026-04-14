DaVinci Resolve 21 Launches with Revolutionary Photo Editing and AI Features

Blackmagic Design unveils DaVinci Resolve 21, introducing a dedicated photo-editing workflow with robust RAW support and powerful AI tools, poised to transform the creative process for photographers and video editors alike.

Stay informed with Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, delivering the latest insights and inspiration from the dynamic realms of art, design, and technology. This newsletter keeps you abreast of industry developments, featuring updates from trusted partners and sponsors. Blackmagic Design, the visionary developer, has unveiled a series of exciting announcements ahead of the upcoming NAB 2026 trade show in Las Vegas, promising a wave of innovation for creatives. The highlight of these announcements for many is the public beta launch of DaVinci Resolve 21, introducing a groundbreaking photo-editing workflow, notably featuring robust support for RAW image formats, alongside many AI features for video editing .

DaVinci Resolve 21's most transformative addition is the dedicated Photo page, integrated directly within the application, offering a seamless and powerful way to edit still images using the software's renowned Hollywood-level color-grading tools. The Photo page, conveniently positioned between the Media and Cut pages, allows users to import photos in various RAW formats and manage them through albums, which are represented as timelines accessible on the Color, Cut, and Edit pages. Within the Photo page, you have the ability to reframe and crop images at their source resolution and original aspect ratio.

The integration with the Color page is where the true power lies, enabling the application of DaVinci's node-based system for color corrections, curves, qualifiers, and power windows in the same way you would grade video. Nodes can be arranged in sequences or parallel arrangements to construct intricate grades, while localized corrections can be applied to different parts of an image simultaneously. The use of shared nodes allows users to efficiently apply the same grade across entire photo albums, saving valuable time. Furthermore, Resolve FX and Open FX plug-in support is fully integrated on the Photo page, letting users apply LUTs, effects, graphics, transforms, and DCTLs, in addition to utilizing DaVinci Resolve's native AI tools, like AI Magic Mask for selecting people or objects, and the new AI UltraSharpen tool to enhance low-resolution images. A LightBox view gives an overview of an entire album at once, facilitating image selection, grading, and the ability to instantly visualize the changes across the entire collection.

The update includes additional improvements like direct camera integration, allowing adjustments to settings such as ISO, exposure, and white balance, with live view monitoring and the ability to save capture presets prior to shooting, and finally saving images straight into albums. These advancements are poised to revolutionize workflows for photographers and content creators, especially those who work with both stills and video. DaVinci Resolve Studio is an established leader in the color grading and effects software space, and its one-time cost provides a cost-effective alternative to subscription-based software such as Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

Beyond the new Photo page, DaVinci Resolve 21 brings a host of new features for video editors as well. The update includes new AI-powered tools such as AI Face Age Transformer, which allows users to age and de-age faces, along with AI Face Reshaper for modifying facial features, AI Blemish Removal, AI IntelliSearch for identifying people or objects within clips, AI Speech Generator to convert text to speech, and the addition of AI UltraSharpen, AI Motion Deblur, and AI CineFocus for implementing lens effects. The developments in DaVinci Resolve 21, coupled with recent advancements in other software like Krita, are transforming the creative landscape, providing artists with enhanced tools for image organization, retouching, compositing, and particularly, sophisticated color grading





CreativeBloq / 🏆 40. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Davinci Resolve 21 Photo Editing RAW Images AI Features Video Editing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Official complaint”: Smouha launches a fierce attack on the referees of their match against Al AhlySmouha Club has officially lodged a complaint with the Egyptian Football Association, protesting the refereeing in its Egyptian Premier League match against Al Ahly.

Read more »

Scottish election campaign LIVE as Anas Sarwar launches Labour manifestoThe Record brings you all the latest news and reaction from the Holyrood election campaign trail as Labour tries to reduce the SNP's huge lead in the polls.

Read more »

Shrewsbury Town Council launches Cost of Living Grant Scheme for local charitiesShrewsbury Town Council is inviting local charities and not-for-profit organisations to apply for funding through its new Cost of Living Grant Scheme.

Read more »

Sobha Group Launches Flaer: A New Furniture Brand Rooted in European DesignSobha Group, a multinational conglomerate, introduces Flaer, a furniture brand inspired by Italian design and European aesthetics. The brand translates Sobha's architectural expertise into contemporary furniture, with a focus on quality materials, balanced proportions, and sustainable practices. The brand's design studio is based in Milan and collaborates with the Politecnico di Milano.

Read more »

Zara launches kids Disney clothing range that's tasteful and stylish, and parents are 'obsessed'Zara's new Disney collection for kids is so stylish adults want it for themselves. From denim shirts to cool sweatshirts, it's cute and cool

Read more »

Divest away from mining, says the Vatican40-strong religious group launches platform

Read more »