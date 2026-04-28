Davinia Taylor Reveals How She 'Biohacked' Her Way to a Biological Age of 20

Former Hollyoaks star Davinia Taylor shares her health journey and reveals how she reduced her biological age by 28 years through 'biohacking,' ancestral nutrition, and lifestyle changes. She discusses her new book, Kitchen Rehab, and offers practical tips for improving health and wellbeing.

Former Hollyoaks star Davinia Taylor has shared her remarkable journey of 'biohacking' her way to a significantly younger biological age, reportedly reducing it by 28 years to just 20.

The 47-year-old actress appeared on This Morning to discuss her new book, Kitchen Rehab, and the principles of 'ancestral nutrition' that underpin her approach to health and wellness. Taylor emphasized that her method isn't about restrictive dieting, but rather about incorporating nutrient-rich foods that our ancestors traditionally consumed, such as bone broth, and focusing on whole, unprocessed ingredients.

She highlighted the importance of listening to the body's natural cues – hunger and intuition – and prioritizing brain health, believing that a well-nourished brain will positively influence overall physical wellbeing. Taylor’s philosophy centers around rediscovering the dietary habits prevalent before the 1950s and 1970s, a time when reliance on medical dietary advice was less common and chronic diseases were less widespread.

She advocates for embracing foods that would be recognizable to our grandmothers, emphasizing the power of simple, natural ingredients. She also touched upon the concept of 'making your own Ozempic,' suggesting that incorporating healthy fats into the diet can help curb cravings and reduce overeating, offering a natural alternative to the popular weight-loss drug. Beyond diet, Taylor shared other 'biohacking' techniques she employs, including regular use of an infrared sauna for detoxification and cold exposure to boost dopamine levels.

She also stressed the importance of thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables to minimize pesticide intake. Her journey is rooted in a personal transformation, having overcome a serious battle with alcohol addiction. Davinia openly discussed her past struggles with alcohol, revealing that she was warned by doctors that even one more drink could have been fatal. She credits her 17 years of sobriety and her embrace of a healthy lifestyle, including 'biohacking,' for her current wellbeing and youthful biological age.

She detailed her experiences within the notorious Primrose Hill party scene of the 1990s, alongside figures like Kate Moss and Jude Law, and the eventual realization that alcohol was no longer serving her. Her recovery journey included a 12-week stint in rehab in South Africa.

Taylor’s approach, detailed in Kitchen Rehab, is built on a community-driven effort, drawing on recipes and insights from a 30,000-member group called 'For Fat's Sake,' demonstrating that positive change doesn't require culinary expertise but rather a willingness to embrace ancestral wisdom and make small, consistent adjustments to one's diet and lifestyle. Biohacking, as she explains, is about making small, scientifically-backed changes to improve cognitive function and weight management





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