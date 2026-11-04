Dawid Bialek Sentenced To Nearly Five Years For Crack Cocaine And Heroin Dealing In Leigh

Dawid Bialek receives a four year and nine months sentence for supplying Class A drugs in Leigh after police uncovered a bizarre takeaway style drug dealing operation involving crack cocaine and heroin.

Dawid Bialek, a 30 year old man of no fixed address, has been handed a custodial sentence for his role in a brazen drug supply network in Leigh. The criminal activity involved the distribution of crack cocaine and heroin, which were packaged and sold using a deceptive fast food persona. Bialek was sentenced to four years and nine months at Liverpool Crown Court on October 30 following a detailed police investigation that exposed his operations.

Outrageous Takeaway Style Drug Sales Routine

The most striking evidence against Bialek came from video footage obtained by Greater Manchester Police, which captured the defendant acting out a bizarre script reminiscent of a fast food worker. In the recording, Bialek pretends to take orders from customers while standing near a window in broad daylight, engaging in a theatrical routine that masked his illegal activities. He can be heard asking a customer what they would like, to which the individual replies with the code number eight zero one.

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During this interaction, Bialek is seen pouring Class A drugs from a container that resembles a Kinder Egg, a children's chocolate toy, into white sachets. He cheerfully tells the person outside that their order is on its way, gloating as he packs the wraps back into the plastic container. Bialek explicitly references the nature of his scheme by stating, that is our little McDonald's game, that is what we are playing, demonstrating a chilling disregard for the law and community safety.

Police Intervention And Discovery Of Evidence

The investigation began on May 11 2026, when police officers patrolling a towpath near Quayside in Leigh spotted Bialek attempting to discard a suspicious package into the water. The officers recovered the item, which was later confirmed to contain multiple wraps of suspected Class A drugs. Following further enquiries, the force attended an address in Leigh where they seized additional suspected drugs, weighing scales, empty wraps, and mobile phones linked to the operation.

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Although Bialek was initially bailed to allow the investigation to continue, he was caught again just over a month later by plain-clothes officers. He was stopped and searched in an alley just off the canal towpath in Leigh town centre, where he was found carrying more drugs and cash. This second arrest led to him being charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs involving heroin and crack cocaine, as well as handling stolen goods.

Court Proceedings And Digital Evidence Analysis

When Bialek first appeared in court over the summer, he pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. However, the trajectory of the case changed significantly when police conducted a thorough examination of his seized mobile phones. The digital forensics revealed a wealth of incriminating evidence, including messages, videos, and notes that were directly linked to his drug dealing operation.

Among the digital discoveries was the very video footage showing him playing the role of a fast food worker while preparing wraps of Class A drugs. The clarity and volume of this evidence forced a change in his legal strategy. Bialek later entered a guilty plea to the charges, which paved the way for his sentencing. The court noted the seriousness of his actions and the deceptive nature of his sales tactics, which contributed to the substantial length of his imprisonment.

Community Impact And Future Police Strategy

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman emphasized that the supply of Class A drugs causes significant harm within local communities and often exploits vulnerable people who are struggling with addiction. The spokesman stated that the result demonstrates the force's commitment to targeting those responsible for bringing drugs into Leigh and disrupting the criminality associated with them. This case serves as a deterrent to others who might consider using similar methods to distribute illegal substances.

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Police officials confirmed that they will continue to use intelligence, proactive patrols, and targeted operations to identify offenders, gather evidence, and bring those involved in drug supply before the courts. The force urges anyone with information about drug-related criminality in the Leigh area to contact police via 101 or their live chat service. Alternatively, those who wish to report anonymously can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to help keep the community safe from such organized crime.