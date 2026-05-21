Dawn French Blamed Self for Not Seeing Her Father's Suicide

British comedian and author Dawn French talked about her new book Enough on This Morning. In the book, Dawn details her anger, confusion, and grief after her father's suicidal death, which occurred when she was 19. She talks about feeling responsible for not having understood his mental health issues.

Dawn French revealed that she 'blamed herself' for not foreseeing her father's suicide as she detailed the 'anger, confusion and grief' she felt after his passing.

During a recent episode of This Morning, the comedian and author, 68, spoke to Ben Shephard, 51, and Cat Deeley, 49, about her new book Enough. Dawn's dad, Denys Vernon French, tragically took his own life aged 45 back in 1977, when the star was just 19. She admitted that she was furious, angry, confused, and full of grief after his passing.

As she grew older, she tried to understand mental illness and realized that she could have done things differently to prevent his suicide. She mentioned that the experience had informed her book, in which a character named Etta explains to her loved ones that she has 'had enough.





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