Dawn of War 2 Review: A Classic Reborn

Dawn of War 2 is a real-time strategy game that has undergone an extraordinary shift, focusing on smaller scale, squad-based gameplay. The game has eliminated the need for resources and base-building, instead focusing on mini quests to slay bosses and earning experience for your squads. The game has received praise for its ability to ask players to direct their units with thought and precision, and its rewarding gameplay. However, some players may miss the broader choice of units and the ability to play as different armies.

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Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Relic's Dawn of War 2, released in 2009, was not initially considered the ultimate 40K RTS by fans.

However, it has since become an out-and-out classic. Tom Francis's review from 2009 reflects that at release, Dawn of War 2 wasn't quite considered the ultimate 40K RTS. According to Jody's definitive ranking of the, which he called an essential purchase for anyone who enjoyed Dawn of War 2's tightly focused tactical scraps and said was more fun than Dawn of War 2 ever was. The game has undergone an extraordinary shift, bemusing in some ways, exciting in others.

Real-time strategy has stuck so closely to the template laid out by Dune 2 and Warcraft, that endemic absurdities plague the entire genre. Dawn of War developers Relic like to say that Space Marines don't chop wood. They'd already subverted the conceit of harvesting on a battlefield in the first Dawn of War, and partially avoided the unlikelihood of base-building in the World War 2 strategy of Company of Heroes.

Now they've found the courage to do away with both mechanics entirely. In Dawn of War 2, you have no resources, no base and at most 11 men. The 'classes' I mention above are really squads-there are six in the game, but you can only take four on each mission. Those missions are no longer skirmish matches against equal forces, but mini quests to slay bosses, working your way through 'mobs' of enemies.

Squads earn experience, and you choose what attributes to spend their points on when they level up-which is how commander Spiff was 'specced for range'. Loot-from 'better armour' for Thaddeus to new grenade types-is dropped by every boss and awarded for every mission. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors.

This is heresy. This is madness. This is what happens when strategy game developers play too much World of Warcraft while they're working on the sequel. And this is, strangely, really good fun.

I don't miss building a base from scratch every half an hour, or managing my requisition and power economies. What I do miss from Dawn of War is the broader choice of units. You only get to play as the Space Marines in Dawn of War 2's campaign, and even then six squads is a slim slice of what that army had to offer in the first game.

I'm happy to choose just four at once, but doing so from such a stingy menu feels like no choice at all. Dawn of War 2 focuses instead on squeezing every crimson drop of murderous fun from those six squads. By limiting your remit to such a tiny band of men, it can ask you to direct their every move with thought and precision. And when you do, the game rewards you by giving their attacks spectacular force.

All your units are tougher than they have any right to be, but the one-man 'squad' that is your commander-you-is a human tank. Send him wading into oceans of hostiles and watch him cut his way out with a buzzing chainsword and a shower of blood. Thaddeus, meanwhile, leads a three-man squad of jumpjet assault troops-human artillery. They land with the force of a howitzer, and before the prone can even stand they're being ripped to ribbons.

Avitus is the tactical backbone of your strike force, and the personifcation of one of Company of Heroes' most satisfying mechanics: emplaced weapons. He leads a three-man heavy bolter team who need a second to set up their guns, and a specific direction to point them. That means drawing your enemies into their fire rather than advancing directly, but their damage output is obscene enough to justify that rigmarole every time





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