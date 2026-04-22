Dawson Creek Reunion: Katie Holmes Sparks Romance Rumors Following Social Media Interaction with Joshua Jackson

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have ignited fan interest after a social media interaction fueled speculation about their relationship status during the promotion of their new film, Happy Hours.

The legendary chemistry between Dawson Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson has once again captured the public imagination. Recently, Holmes caused a significant stir among the devoted fanbase of the iconic teen drama by liking a suggestive comment on her social media platform. The interaction occurred under an Instagram post where Holmes shared a promotional image of herself and Jackson for their upcoming film project titled Happy Hours , which she both wrote and directed.

When a fan left a comment stating that the two should be a couple, the actress responded with a like, immediately fueling speculation about the nature of their current relationship. This digital interaction comes as the two actors have been spotted together more frequently, most notably linking arms at a New York City screening of the documentary Brunello, The Gracious Visionary. Their professional reunion has sparked a wave of nostalgia for the late nineties, a time when their real-life romance blossomed alongside their rise to superstardom. Looking back at their shared history, the connection between Holmes and Jackson is deeply intertwined with the cultural phenomenon of the CW series. During the early run of the show, which spanned from 1998 to 1999, the pair navigated the complexities of a young romance in the spotlight. Holmes famously described Jackson as her first love in a candid interview with Rolling Stone, emphasizing the indescribable and cherished nature of their early bond. Even after their romantic split, they maintained a remarkable professional rapport, continuing to work closely as their characters, Joey and Pacey, eventually developed an onscreen relationship as well. Joshua Jackson has often spoken fondly of this unique experience, noting in past interviews how it felt both surreal and amusing to navigate the scripted romantic hurdles of their characters shortly after the end of their own real-life union. This history of shared personal and professional growth has undoubtedly created a bond that persists well into their adult lives. Today, both actors bring a wealth of life experience to their collaborative projects. Since their time on the creek, they have navigated various high-profile relationships, marriages, and parenthood. Holmes shared a significant six-year marriage with Tom Cruise and is the mother to her daughter, Suri, while Jackson has experienced his own journey through high-profile romances, including his marriage to actress Jodie Turner-Smith. Despite the decades that have passed, the two maintain a genuine friendship, which Jackson has described as being forged through the unique pressures of fame and shared formative years. As they team up for Happy Hours, fans are observing their radiant chemistry with heightened interest. While the actors continue to support each other as professionals and friends, the persistent allure of their past romance keeps the public captivated, leaving many to wonder if the magic captured on screen over twenty years ago remains as potent in the present day





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