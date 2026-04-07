Dax Shepard Reveals He Was Unaware of Wife Kristen Bell's Controversial Anniversary Post

Dax Shepard discusses his reaction to the uproar caused by Kristen Bell's Instagram post about their marriage, revealing he was unaware of the controversy for over a week. The post, which included a joke about violence, sparked criticism, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Dax Shepard has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his wife Kristen Bell 's anniversary Instagram post, revealing he was completely unaware of the uproar it caused. The post, shared in October to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary, featured a caption that many perceived as trivializing domestic violence . Bell had joked about her husband's promise, 'I would never kill you,' a remark that sparked significant backlash, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Shepard, speaking on his podcast Armchair Expert, admitted he was kept in the dark about the controversy for over a week after it had already blown up online. He explained that his wife had been informed through her publicist but chose not to inform him directly, leaving him oblivious until someone alerted him to the situation. This lack of communication highlights an interesting dynamic within the couple's relationship and the challenges of managing public perception. The revelation offers a glimpse into how celebrities navigate public scrutiny, particularly when dealing with sensitive issues. \The podcast episode, featuring comedian Nikki Glaser, saw Shepard recounting how he learned about the situation. He shared the details of his delayed awareness, describing his reaction when the issue was brought to his attention. Glaser also revealed that she considered incorporating a joke about the controversial post into her monologue at the Golden Globes in January but ultimately decided against it. This discussion offered insight into the broader entertainment industry and how it grapples with public relations and the potential fallout from controversial statements. Glaser's decision to avoid the joke, driven by her friendship with Shepard, suggests the complexities of navigating personal relationships while managing public perception. The episode also delved into the couple’s subsequent experience at the Golden Globes, where the anniversary post was still a topic of discussion, even though the media had largely moved on to their joint interview with Cher. \The anniversary post's caption itself, a playful reference to the possibility of violence, garnered a range of reactions, from humor to outright condemnation. Critics argued that the joke normalized abuse and minimized the seriousness of domestic violence, particularly given the context of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Legal experts, such as Dale Margolin Cecka from the Family Violence Litigation Clinic at Albany Law School, criticized the post for potentially silencing survivors. Danielle Pollack, from the National Family Violence Law Center at GW Law, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that such humor could inadvertently undermine the gravity of domestic violence issues. The incident underscores the importance of sensitivity when addressing potentially triggering topics. The situation reflects the challenges celebrities face in an environment where every post can be scrutinized, and even seemingly innocent jokes can lead to substantial public outcry. The delayed response from Shepard reveals his and Bell's management of the incident and offers an insight into celebrity crisis management. Ultimately, the episode of Armchair Expert serves as a case study of how celebrities respond to PR crises and the complexities that arise from managing their public image





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dax Shepard Kristen Bell Domestic Violence Instagram Celebrity Scandal

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Step inside Pyramid House, a reimagined 20th-century experiment in Milton KeynesJonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House.

Read more »

Jamie Bell Takes Lead Role in Peaky Blinders Film, Set in 1950s BirminghamJamie Bell is set to star in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, portraying Tommy Shelby's son, Duke, in a story set in post-war Birmingham. The film jumps forward in time to the 1950s, with new cast members joining, promising a fresh perspective on the Shelby family's legacy.

Read more »

Taco Bell set to open first location in Northern IrelandThe sign reads 'opening soon' alongside a hint of what to expect when visiting

Read more »

Peaky Blinders Cast: Jamie Bell And Charlie Heaton To Lead New SeriesBarry Keoghan’s role in The Immortal Man has been re-cast.

Read more »

Dax Shepard Unaware of Wife Kristen Bell's Anniversary Post ControversyDax Shepard reveals he was completely unaware of the online uproar sparked by his wife Kristen Bell's controversial Instagram post celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. The post, which joked about Shepard promising he would never kill Bell, drew criticism for trivializing domestic violence. Shepard shared his delayed reaction on his podcast, explaining how he learned about the controversy.

Read more »

Dax Shepard Unaware of Backlash Over Kristen Bell's Anniversary Post JokeDax Shepard reveals he was unaware of the controversy surrounding his wife Kristen Bell's Instagram post joking about domestic violence, made on their 12th anniversary. The post, which included the line 'I would never kill you,' sparked outrage and accusations of trivializing domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shepard discusses his delayed awareness and the fallout on his podcast.

Read more »