Dax Shepard Unaware of Wife Kristen Bell's Anniversary Post Controversy

Dax Shepard reveals he was completely unaware of the online uproar sparked by his wife Kristen Bell's controversial Instagram post celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. The post, which joked about Shepard promising he would never kill Bell, drew criticism for trivializing domestic violence. Shepard shared his delayed reaction on his podcast, explaining how he learned about the controversy.

Dax Shepard has recently shared his surprising reaction to the public outcry surrounding his wife Kristen Bell 's anniversary Instagram post, which stirred controversy back in October. The post, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, featured a caption where Bell jokingly referenced a promise from Shepard stating he would never kill her, sparking immediate criticism.

Many online users and followers accused Bell of trivializing domestic violence and showing insensitivity towards a serious subject. In the aftermath, the actress restricted comments on the post due to the increasing negative reactions. Shepard, however, remained completely unaware of the developing uproar until a week and a half later, when he was finally informed about the situation, according to his own account. The podcast episode featuring comedian Nikki Glaser served as the platform where Shepard openly discussed his delayed awareness and reaction to the situation, offering insights into the couple’s experience with the public's perception of their relationship. \During Monday’s episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard recounted the events to Glaser, revealing he was entirely oblivious to the online drama. He shared how he learned about the controversy: someone alerted him to what was unfolding. He then had to approach Bell and ask about the situation, only to learn about the anniversary post and its controversial caption. Shepard mentioned that Bell’s publicist was aware of the negative attention the post was attracting, but she did not directly inform him. The caption read, 'Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'' The post triggered a mixed response. While some, such as comedian Howie Mandel, found the humor in the post, others expressed strong disapproval, especially considering the context of Domestic Violence Awareness month. The incident serves as an illustration of how quickly social media can amplify reactions and shape public opinions, even impacting individuals who may not be immediately involved. \Glaser, who appeared as a guest on Shepard's podcast, had even considered incorporating a joke about Bell's controversial post into her monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes. Glaser shared her scrapped joke on the podcast, explaining her rationale for ultimately removing it from her monologue: she did not want to make Shepard’s life more difficult. She explained that by the time of the Golden Globes, the controversy had already become old news. Shepard, on the other hand, indicated he found the joke humorous, despite the backlash. Moreover, the media attention then shifted to a joint interview the couple did with Cher, Bell’s co-star in Burlesque (2010), where Cher did not hold back her thoughts on Shepard. This interview also drew considerable attention, leading to questions on the Golden Globes red carpet. Shepard expressed his frustration that the focus of interviews centered around this and the content he considered lighthearted and humorous. He emphasized how the couple had willingly shared the content, believing it to be funny, and therefore found the extensive public discussion perplexing





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Dax Shepard Kristen Bell Anniversary Post Controversy Domestic Violence

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