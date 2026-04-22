Days of Our Lives Actor Patrick Muldoon Dies at 57

Patrick Muldoon, known for his role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 57. His death, seemingly from a heart attack, has shocked family and friends, especially given his recent career resurgence and personal happiness. Reports of past struggles with addiction have surfaced, though his sister denies a severe problem. Tributes pour in from former co-stars and ex-girlfriend Denise Richards.

The entertainment world is mourning the unexpected passing of Patrick Muldoon , the actor best known for his role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives.

He died on Sunday at his Beverly Hills home after being discovered unconscious in the shower by his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart. Muldoon was 57 years old. While the cause of death appears to be a heart attack, the suddenness has shocked family and friends, particularly as he was reportedly enjoying a period of renewed success and personal happiness.

His sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, stated he had no known health issues and was in excellent physical condition, making the loss even more difficult to comprehend. Despite his recent positive trajectory, past reports have surfaced regarding a 'wild lifestyle' and potential struggles with addiction during his time on Days of Our Lives. An insider from the soap opera revealed that Muldoon would sometimes arrive at work hungover and struggled with remembering lines, requiring multiple takes.

While he reportedly sought help and assurances from executives, claiming he was attempting to get clean, his sister has refuted claims of a severe addiction, describing him as a 'party boy' who always managed to regain his balance. Muldoon initially played Austin Reed from 1992 to 1995, winning a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best New Actor, and briefly returned in 2011.

He had recently sparked fan excitement with a social media post hinting at a possible return to the show, though it turned out to be a casual visit to the studio. The news of Muldoon’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from former colleagues, who remember him as a kind, talented, and irreplaceable presence. Actress Denise Richards, with whom he shared a nearly five-year relationship in the late 1990s, is reportedly 'inconsolable.

' Sources describe their relationship as passionate and intense, reflecting the vibrant Hollywood scene of the 1990s. While the exact cause of death remains a heart attack, some speculate that his past lifestyle may have contributed. Richards’ daughter, Lola, even expressed a desire for her mother to rekindle the romance, highlighting Muldoon’s enduring presence in their family.

The loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, marking a tragic end to a life that appeared to be on the rise once more. His legacy as a beloved actor and a cherished friend will undoubtedly live on





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