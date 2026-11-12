DC Doctor Matt Lambert Kills One Injures Four Before Suicide

Dr Matt Lambert killed one man and injured four others at a Washington DC gym before shooting himself during a standoff with police. The incident follows a legal dispute with his building's HOA.

Dr Matt Lambert, a veteran medical professional and technology executive, killed one man and wounded four others in a targeted shooting incident that ended with his own suicide. The violent episode occurred in Washington DC, primarily centered around a fitness facility in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Lambert, 55, initiated the attack inside VIDA Fitness, where he shot a male victim in the back. The victim died at the scene after being shot. Lambert then wounded four additional individuals before retreating to his apartment to barricade himself inside.

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Core Details of the Shooting Incident

The attack began when Lambert entered the gym located within the same residential building complex. Police confirmed that the suspect is believed to be a member of the fitness center. The initial victim was shot in the back while inside the facility.

After committing the initial homicide, Lambert moved through the building, causing injuries to three other people. The Metropolitan Police Department reported that at least one of the injured victims was in critical condition. The remaining three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting spree.

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Lambert ultimately entered his apartment on the 15th floor of the building. He barricaded the door and refused to comply with initial police commands. Negotiators spent roughly an hour speaking with him inside the unit.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Disputes

Officials have identified a prior conflict between Lambert and the building's homeowners association as a potential motive. Police Chief Jeffery W Carroll stated during a press conference that authorities are investigating the nature of this dispute.

Chief Carroll told reporters that while the conflict with the HOA is a known factor, investigators are continuing to look into the specific details that may have triggered the violence. The exact nature of the legal disagreement remains under review by law enforcement.

A close relative of Dr Lambert declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Mail. The family member refused to discuss the shooting or the underlying reasons for the incident when asked for a statement.

Real-World Impact and Police Standoff

The shooting disrupted the Logan Circle area and caused significant alarm among residents and gym members. Police responded immediately to the scene and secured the perimeter around the 15th Street apartment.

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During the final moments of the standoff, Lambert reportedly shot at police officers twice through the apartment door. This act of aggression prompted authorities to force their way into the unit.

Once inside the apartment, officers discovered Lambert with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had turned the weapon on himself after the hour-long negotiation period ended. The incident concluded with Lambert's death and the arrest of no other suspects.

Investigation Next Steps and Public Safety

The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting. Investigators are working to determine if any other individuals were involved or aware of the plan beforehand.

Authorities have not released the full identity of the victim who died at the gym, pending notification of next of kin. Medical teams treated the four injured victims at local hospitals.

Residents of the building were evacuated during the police response. The area remains under investigation as detectives collect evidence from the crime scenes at both the gym and the residential apartment.