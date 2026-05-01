De Zerbi Demands Positivity at Brighton Amid Injury Crisis and Slump

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi delivers a passionate call for positivity, dismissing negativity and focusing on solutions despite a growing injury list and recent poor form ahead of the match against Aston Villa.

Roberto De Zerbi , the Brighton & Hove Albion manager, launched a fervent defense of his team and a call for unwavering positivity ahead of their challenging Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Addressing the media, De Zerbi delivered a passionate statement, emphasizing the critical need to overcome internal negativity that he believes is hindering the team's performance. He directly challenged the prevailing narrative of misfortune and excuses, asserting that dwelling on injuries, perceived inadequacies in facilities, and past failures is detrimental to their chances of success.

De Zerbi specifically highlighted the absence of key players like Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke, acknowledging their impact but firmly rejecting the notion that these absences are insurmountable obstacles. He dismissed criticisms leveled at the medical staff and the condition of the training grounds as unproductive and 'rubbish,' stressing that focusing on solutions rather than problems is paramount.

The manager’s message was a clear rebuke of a losing mentality, stating emphatically that he has no room for negativity around him or within the squad. He drew a stark contrast between 'losers' who succumb to despair and his expectation of a resilient, optimistic approach from everyone associated with the club.

The injury list at Brighton is currently extensive, with Solanke joining a growing number of sidelined players including Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, and Cristian Romero. Despite these significant absences, De Zerbi expressed confidence in the depth of his squad, pointing to the availability of players like Kolo Muani, Tel, and Richarlison as capable replacements.

He reiterated that while the situation is difficult, it is not hopeless, and that the team possesses the quality to secure a victory at Villa Park. De Zerbi was keen to downplay any suggestion that a win would be a miraculous achievement, instead framing it as a realistic possibility contingent on a positive mindset and focused execution.

He acknowledged the importance of managing expectations and being realistic, but insisted that hard work, trust in his players, and unwavering belief in his tactical approach are the keys to navigating this challenging period. The manager also addressed the potential return of James Maddison, who has been recovering from a long-term ACL injury.

While acknowledging the need to carefully manage Maddison’s reintegration, De Zerbi expressed his desire to utilize the playmaker’s talents and indicated that he could feature in the upcoming three games. He emphasized the importance of considering Maddison’s physical condition and overall fitness before rushing him back into action. De Zerbi’s impassioned plea reflects a broader concern about the team’s recent form and the growing pressure to deliver results.

The manager’s message is a direct attempt to galvanize the players, staff, and supporters, urging them to reject negativity and embrace a more optimistic outlook. He understands that a positive mental state is crucial for overcoming adversity and unlocking the team’s full potential. The upcoming match against Aston Villa represents a significant test of Brighton’s resilience and their ability to respond to challenges.

De Zerbi’s unwavering belief in his players and his commitment to a proactive, positive approach will be vital in navigating this difficult period. He is determined to instill a winning mentality within the club and to build a team that is capable of consistently competing at the highest level.

The manager’s words serve as a clear signal that he will not tolerate a culture of excuses or self-pity, and that he expects everyone associated with Brighton to embrace a relentless pursuit of success. He is focused on the present and the future, and is confident that with hard work, dedication, and a positive mindset, the team can overcome its current challenges and achieve its goals.

The manager’s commitment to his philosophy and his unwavering belief in his players are hallmarks of his leadership style, and he is determined to lead Brighton through this difficult period and emerge stronger on the other side





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Brighton De Zerbi Premier League Aston Villa Injuries Positivity James Maddison Xavi Simons Dominic Solanke

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