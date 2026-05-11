De Zerbi raises doubts over Kulusevski's World Cup appearance, Richarlison absence not linked to injury

Roberto De Zerbi, the Tottenham boss, has expressed serious doubts over Dejan Kulusevski's ability to represent Sweden at the upcoming World Cup. Kulusevski has been out of action since May 2025 due to a persistent patella injury. Richarlison, on the other hand, was missing from training on Wednesday but there were no signs of a specific injury. The club's medical staff is now managing the squad's fitness levels as they approach the final weeks of the domestic season.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed serious doubts over Dejan Kulusevski 's ability to represent Sweden at the upcoming World Cup due to his long-term knee injury.

While Kulusevski has been working hard on his rehabilitation, De Zerbi admits it is difficult to see him featuring in the tournament. On Richarlison's fitness, De Zerbi mentioned that the Brazilian was missing from training on Wednesday, but there were no signs of a specific injury. The club's medical staff is now focused on managing the squad's fitness levels as they approach the final weeks of the domestic season





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Roberto De Zerbi Dejan Kulusevski Sweden World Cup Knee Injury Patella Injury Rehabilitation Richarlison Missing From Training Fitness Levels Domestic Season Breathing Room Domestic Campaigns

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