De Zerbi's Tactical Impact: Spurs Show Signs of Improvement

Analysis of Tottenham Hotspur's improved performance under Roberto De Zerbi, focusing on their defensive strategy and tactical adjustments in their recent match against Aston Villa. The article highlights the team's pressing, rotational play, and ability to win possession in dangerous areas.

Tottenham Hotspur appears to be experiencing a positive shift under new manager Roberto De Zerbi , despite a season marked by changes in leadership and contrasting tactical approaches.

Following the tenures of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, De Zerbi's arrival has coincided with a renewed sense of confidence and a simplification of tactical instructions for the players. This has led to a noticeable improvement in their performance, particularly in their recent match against Aston Villa. A key aspect of Spurs' success against Villa was their effective defensive strategy, which focused on disrupting Villa's build-up play from the back.

Unlike De Zerbi's typically possession-based approach, the team prioritized pressing and limiting Villa's passing options, particularly to central midfielders Lamare Bogarde and their attackers. Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel played crucial roles in this defensive scheme, effectively blocking passing lanes and forcing Villa to play risky passes. Spurs' tactical setup cleverly funnelled Villa's play into the central areas of the pitch, where they had a numerical advantage and were well-positioned to win back possession.

Players like Kevin Danso were particularly aggressive in stepping out to challenge Villa's midfielders, while the attacking players immediately pressed backwards upon turnovers, increasing the likelihood of regaining the ball. This aggressive pressing resulted in a high number of possessions won in the final third – 5.3 times per game, the highest average for any team under a new manager this season. This demonstrates a clear intent to dominate possession in dangerous areas and create scoring opportunities.

The team's ability to anticipate passes and intercept the ball, as exemplified by Danso's interception leading to a Tottenham attack, was a significant factor in their success. In possession, De Zerbi implemented his signature rotational play, utilizing a wide three-man defensive setup with Danso, Antonin Kinsky, and Micky van de Ven to overload Villa's front two. The goalkeeper's proficiency with both feet further enhanced their ability to progress the ball.

Midfielders like Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur frequently dropped into defensive positions, creating overloads and disrupting Villa's pressing attempts. Furthermore, De Zerbi granted left-back Destiny Udogie the freedom to make forward runs, exploiting the space created by Villa's defensive structure. On the opposite flank, Porro's infield movement drew defenders, creating opportunities for Bentancur and Gallagher to exploit numerical advantages.

These tactical maneuvers allowed Spurs to establish strong attacking possession in the final third, reducing the time spent defending in their own half and generating numerous scoring chances. The early signs suggest a positive transformation under De Zerbi, offering hope for a brighter future for Tottenham Hotspur





BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi Aston Villa Premier League Tactics Pressing Rotation Football Analysis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tottenham 2-1 London City Lionesses: Spurs secure fifth place in WSLTottenham capitalise on numerous defensive errors to beat London City Lionesses and secure fifth place in the Women's Super League.

Read more »

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Predictions: Villa to trouble SpursOur soccer expert offers his Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 2pm ET (5/3).

Read more »

Frenkie de Jong Praises Marcus Rashford's Tactical Impact at BarcelonaFrenkie de Jong highlights Marcus Rashford's significant contributions to Barcelona since his loan move from Manchester United, including his speed, tactical influence, and potential permanent transfer. Rashford has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists this season, helping Barcelona dominate La Liga. De Jong explains how Rashford's presence forces opponents to adjust defensively, creating more space for the team. The Catalan club is on the verge of winning a second consecutive La Liga title, with Rashford reportedly willing to take a pay cut to stay permanently.

Read more »

Spurs Climb Out of Relegation Zone with Vital WinTottenham Hotspur secured a crucial victory, moving them out of the Premier League relegation zone and achieving back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The relegation battle remains tight with three weeks left, while other teams continue to struggle. Analysts praise Spurs' intensity and De Zerbi's impact.

Read more »

Tottenham’s modern-day Klinsmann has salvaged their seasonSpurs have uncovered something even more valuable than three points

Read more »

Tottenham Hotspur boss makes Leeds United 'deserving' admission amid 'keep your heads' callRoberto De Zerbi has hailed Leeds United

Read more »