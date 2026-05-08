Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson announces divorce from wife Jenna after 13 years of marriage

Jake Anderson, a cast member of the reality TV show Deadliest Catch, announced his divorce from wife Jenna after 13 years of marriage. The fisherman explained that the split was due to his excessive crab fishing and the need to provide for his three children.

Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson announced his shock divorce from wife Jenna after 13 years of marriage. The fisherman explained that the split was the result of 'a lot of things' and that he's gone too much crab fishing.

He also mentioned that he has three children who need his attention. Anderson and Jenna had been separated for eight months while filming the new season. They first crossed paths in 2009 at a festival in Seattle. Anderson proposed to Jenna during a sunset ceremony officiated by Deadliest Catch co-star Sig Hansen





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Deadliest Catch Jake Anderson Jenna Divorce Children Excessive Crab Fishing

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