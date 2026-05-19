Deadlock tops Subnautica 2 wishlist, Valve's Team Fortress-ass MOBA is out and you can't keep pretending it isn't.

This news discusses the change in the most-wishlisted games on Steam, with Deadlock taking the number one spot from Subnautica 2. The news also mentions Hello Games' latest game, which has been a surprise hit despite not being released yet.

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A new king of the hill! And there is—but that new king shouldn't even qualify for the most-wishlisted games list in the first place.

Because it's friggin' Deadlock. Deadlock has been out for almost two years already. It's updated regularly, including with new characters. It has a peak concurrent playercount of 171,490, and on average more than 50,000 people are playing it at any given time.

Millions of people, probably, have already played it at some point. Congratulations to Hello Games! Feels like the perfect game to top the list: it looks great, it's got lots of followers, and most importantly, it hasn't been released yet





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Subnautica 2 Deadlock Steam Most-Wishlisted Games Hello Games

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