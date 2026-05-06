Deadly Rat-Borne Virus Outbreak on Luxury Cruise Ship MV Hondius Sparks International Alarm

A lethal virus outbreak on the MV Hondius has caused three deaths and triggered emergency medical evacuations and strict quarantine protocols as the ship heads to the Canary Islands.

The global health community is on high alert following a devastating outbreak of a rare, rat-borne virus aboard the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius. According to reports from Argentine officials, the infection may have been introduced to the vessel by a Dutch couple who were avid birdwatchers.

These individuals reportedly visited a landfill site in the city of Ushuaia to photograph local avian species, an activity that likely exposed them to rodents carrying the lethal pathogen. The virus is particularly dangerous, boasting a mortality rate of approximately 40 percent, and has already claimed the lives of three passengers.

The cruise, which cost passengers upwards of 10,000 pounds per person, has transformed from a dream vacation into a floating medical crisis as the passengers and crew struggle to contain the spread of the disease. The medical situation reached a critical point recently, leading to the dramatic evacuation of three severely ill individuals. Among them was a British doctor who suffered from acute respiratory symptoms and was initially listed in critical condition before being stabilized.

Footage from the scene depicted medical professionals clad in full hazmat suits boarding the ship off the coast of Cape Verde to transport the patients to specialized care in Europe. Alongside the British physician, a 41-year-old Dutchman exhibiting acute symptoms and a 65-year-old German national were also airlifted. Although the German patient remained asymptomatic, he was identified as a close contact of one of the deceased passengers, necessitating his removal from the ship for monitoring.

Oceanwide Expeditions has since confirmed that two infectious disease specialists from the Netherlands are being deployed to the vessel to manage the remaining passengers and crew and provide expert guidance on treating the infection. The logistics of the crisis have sparked significant political tension between regional and national governments. The MV Hondius has been marooned in the Atlantic for several days after health officials in Cape Verde refused to allow the ship to dock to protect national public health.

While the vessel is now directed toward the Granadilla port in Tenerife, the president of the Canary Islands has expressed fierce opposition to this move, fearing that the virus could leak into the local community. However, the Prime Minister of Spain overruled these local concerns, ordering the ship to dock so that all 146 people on board could undergo rigorous medical screenings.

For the 21 British passengers remaining on the ship, the situation is particularly dire, as they face the possibility of a strict quarantine lasting up to eight weeks, mirroring the protocols implemented by Spanish authorities. The fear of a wider epidemic has intensified after it was revealed that the virus had already reached Switzerland. A passenger who disembarked before the full outbreak began developed symptoms upon returning to Zurich and is currently being held in a high-security isolation unit.

Medical staff in Switzerland have indicated that the patient may be quarantined for 45 days to eliminate any risk to other patients. Despite the international alarm, the World Health Organisation has sought to temper fears. Maria Van Kerkhove, a top epidemic expert at the WHO, stated that while this is a serious infectious disease, it does not share the same characteristics as the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She emphasized that most people will never be exposed to this specific pathogen, though the long incubation period remains a significant challenge for health officials attempting to contain the spread and ensure that no further transmissions occur in urban centers





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