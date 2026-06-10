Dean Cain Faces Backlash for Mocking Supergirl Star's Appearance

Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in the '90s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is facing backlash from Superman fans after seemingly mocking Supergirl star Milly Alcock's appearance on social media. Cain responded to a meme that likened Alcock to the primitive, ape-like human Cha-ka from the 1974 series Land of the Lost, leading to outrage from superhero fans.

Dean Cain is facing backlash from Superman fans after seemingly mocking Supergirl star Milly Alcock 's appearance on social media. The conservative actor , 59, came under fire after responding to a meme that likened the 26-year-old to the primitive, ape-like human Cha-ka from the 1974 series Land of the Lost.

A troll responded to Cain on X with an unflattering photo of Cha-ka and asked, 'And why does she look like this guy?

' Cain then responded, 'Dang it... I laughed,' followed by a smiling emoji. The actor's reaction to the cruel comparison quickly spread on social media, leaving a number of superhero fans outraged. Cain eventually clarified that he 'never said she was ugly', but seemed overall unbothered by the backlash. The Daily Mail has contacted both Cain and Alcock for comment





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dean Cain Superman Supergirl Milly Alcock Cha-Ka Land Of The Lost Conservative Actor Backlash Meme Reaction Clarification Superman Fans Supergirl Star Primitive Ape-Like Cruel Comparison DC Universe Superman Film Supergirl Film Matthias Schoenaerts David Krumholtz Emily Beecham Box Office Budget Marketing Costs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cain horrified in Emmerdale as he suffers an accident which leads to more painThings aren’t getting better any time soon.

Read more »

Charlie Dean talks pressure and belief as England chase T20 World Cup glory at homeStand‑in captain Charlie Dean outlines how England are handling the expectations of a home World Cup, reflects on warm‑up lessons and stresses the need to stay calm, enjoy the game and play at their best to overcome top opponents.

Read more »

Dean Cain facing backlash over joke about Supergirl star Milly Alcock's face'What a loser. I hope Supergirl will be a massive success.'

Read more »

British actor Terence Stamp leaves £1million estate to niece and brotherTerence Stamp, known for his role as General Zod in the Superman movies, has left his entire estate worth £1,016,934 to his niece and brother.

Read more »