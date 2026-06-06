Dean Harrison Declared Winner of Rain-Shortened 2026 Isle of Man Senior TT

Due to persistent poor weather, the 2026 Isle of Man TT ended early, with only four races completed. Dean Harrison was awarded the Senior TT victory after the race was red-flagged on lap one. Michael Dunlop claimed three wins to extend his all-time record to 36.

The 2026 Isle of Man TT races were largely disrupted by persistent poor weather, leading to an abbreviated schedule and early conclusion. The Milwaukee Senior TT, traditionally the highlight of the event, was red-flagged on Friday during its second lap due to worsening conditions, and after a thorough assessment of weather forecasts, race officials decided to declare the result based on the positions at the end of the first lap.

Consequently, Dean Harrison was awarded the victory, marking his first Senior TT win since 2019 and adding to his career tally of seven TT wins. Harrison had been leading by approximately 15 seconds when the race was halted, riding a Honda Fireblade for the Jackson Racing team. The Senior TT was originally scheduled for six laps but had already been shortened to four due to time constraints caused by earlier weather delays.

The red flag on Friday followed by poor conditions on Saturday left no opportunity for a restart. Peter Hickman finished second on his BMW M1000RR, and Joshua Brookes took third on his Honda. This outcome underscored the challenging nature of the 2026 event, which saw only four races completed out of the planned schedule. Among those, Michael Dunlop was the standout performer, securing three victories in the first Superbike, Supersport, and Supertwins categories.

With these wins, Dunlop extended his all-time record to 36 TT triumphs, further cementing his legacy as the most successful rider in the history of the event. The first Superstock TT and the second Sportbike TT were outright cancelled without a single lap completed, as weather windows never opened sufficiently. The Isle of Man TT organizers, in consultation with the Met Office, determined that the forecast offered no improvement within operational limits, leading to the cancellation of the remaining races.

The decision was made with safety as the primary concern, given the high speeds and demanding nature of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course. Dean Harrison's victory was particularly poignant as it came after a difficult period; he had not won a Senior TT since 2019 and had suffered a heavy crash during qualifying earlier in the week. His resilience and consistency in the one lap that counted demonstrated his skill and determination.

The result also meant that Harrison, who hails from Bradford, England, joined an elite group of multiple Senior TT winners. The event's truncated nature disappointed fans, but the organizers' focus on safety was widely praised. Looking ahead, the TT community will hope for better weather in 2027 to allow the full program to unfold.

The 2026 edition will be remembered as a year where weather dictated terms, but where champion riders like Harrison and Dunlop still managed to shine under challenging circumstances. The cancellation also impacted the championship standings for the various classes, with no further points awarded after the early finish. Despite the setbacks, the Isle of Man TT remains a revered fixture in motorsport, attracting riders from around the world to test their mettle on one of the most dangerous circuits.

The 2026 event concluded with a sense of unfinished business, yet it highlighted the professionalism and adaptability of the organizers and riders alike





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