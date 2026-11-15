Dean Reep Slashes Skyfall Mansion Price to £2.25m After Bond Theme Fails to Sell

Entrepreneur Dean Reep reduces the asking price of his £3 million James Bond-themed Retford mansion to £2.25 million after months on the market.

Entrepreneur Dean Reep has significantly reduced the asking price of his distinctive seven-bedroom mansion in Retford, Nottinghamshire, after failing to attract buyers for his elaborate James Bond -themed residence. The property, known as Skyfall, initially hit the market last year with a £3 million asking price, but recent price cuts in July and September have brought the current offer threshold down to £2.25 million.

The Core Details and Property Specifications

Skyfall is an expansive 11,000 square foot estate that Mr. Reep acquired for £750,000 in 2017, transforming it into a comprehensive tribute to the iconic fictional spy series. Estate agents Fine and Country describe the six-bed home as a truly exceptional private residence, highlighting its unique design narrative that blends architectural grandeur with bespoke craftsmanship inspired by the world of 007. The listing emphasizes that the property offers a lifestyle rarely found within a single residence, combining luxury living with cinematic history.

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The exterior of the mansion features electric gates flanked by two huge stag sculptures, directly inspired by the gates seen outside Bond's ancestral home in the 2012 blockbuster Skyfall. A sweeping driveway leads to a triple garage and a Wimbledon-inspired tennis court complete with an adjacent pavilion. Inside, visitors are greeted by giant portraits depicting scenes from the films adorning most walls, while metal railings around the bay windows serve as precise replicas of those seen at Bond's apartment in the film Spectre.

Stakeholder Positions and Curated Memorabilia

Mr. Reep, who runs a technology firm and multiple businesses including Universal Exports Worldwide Ltd, has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into creating this immersive environment. The collection includes rare film props, signed photographs, and memorabilia spanning the entire history of the franchise, from the Sean Connery and Roger Moore eras to the modern Daniel Craig era. Among the most prized items is Sir Roger Moore's gold-plated Seiko watch from Moonraker, alongside rare Aston Martin DB5 blueprints and authentic items from the sets of Skyfall and Quantum of Solace.

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The interior design further reinforces the theme with a Bond-themed cocktail bar, a games room, and a full-size snooker area. The master suite contains specific set pieces, including a leather chair from Spectre, M's chair, and stunt jackets from Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. Mr. Reep, who is 53 years old and a father, has also integrated automotive elements into the collection, boasting an Aston Martin DBS with a 007 number plate, as well as steering wheels and wing badges harvested from some of the original movie cars.

Sales literature from Fine and Country notes that Skyfall represents one of the most distinctive homes to come to the market in Nottinghamshire. The firm states that from driving through the gates every sense is ignited with the anticipation and excitement of what is to unfold. They argue that the property is unique not simply because of its size or specification, but because of the extraordinary story behind it, creating a private celebration of one of cinema's most iconic franchises through carefully curated details.

Real-World Impact and Market Strategy

The decision to lower the price from £3 million to £2.25 million reflects the challenges of marketing a highly specialized property to a narrow demographic of ultra-wealthy collectors. While the mansion offers a private gym, steam room, and spa-style bathroom, the heavy thematic decor may limit its appeal to general luxury homebuyers who prefer neutral designs. Mr. Reep's investment strategy highlights the intersection of personal passion and real estate, as he attempts to recoup a significant portion of his initial purchase and renovation costs in a competitive market.

Fine and Country continues to market the property as one of the most impressive, if not the most impressive, homes to come to the open market in recent times. The agent's description promises that the property has been thoughtfully designed around the world of James Bond, with subtle references creating a cohesive aesthetic. For potential buyers, the property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of pop culture history, complete with a comprehensive archive of Bond artifacts that span generations of the franchise.