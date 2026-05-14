Dear England: A New Drama About Gareth Southgate and the England Men's Football Team

Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of the England men’s team, based on extensive research and interviews. The series stars Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate, Jodie Whittaker as England men’s team psychologist Pippa Grange, Jason Watkins as former FA chairman Greg Dyke, John Hodgkinson as former FA chairman Greg Clarke, Daniel Ryan as Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men’s team, Sam Spruell as fictional coach, Mike Webster, and a cast of newcomers and returning stage actors.

The show will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday 24 May. The BBC has released a 90-second trailer and new pictures for the hotly anticipated new drama Dear England .

The four-part series is based on James Graham's multi award-winning play of the same name about Gareth Southgate and the England men's football team. It is made by Left Bank Pictures for the BBC. Episodes one and two of Dear England will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday 24 May, with the following two episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer the following Sunday 31 May.

On BBC One the episodes will air on Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm from Sunday 24 May. The trailer sees Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate as he aims to start a new chapter with the England men's team. With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land.

The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t the England team win at their own game? Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of the England men’s team, based on extensive research and interviews. Joseph Fiennes is joined by Jodie Whittaker as England men’s team psychologist Pippa Grange, Jason Watkins as former FA chairman Greg Dyke and John Hodgkinson as former FA chairman Greg Clarke.

Daniel Ryan is Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men’s team. Sam Spruell stars as fictional coach, Mike Webster. Forming the England squad is Adam Hugill as Sherwood, Josh Barrow as Hostage and Lewis Shepherd reprising his stage role as Dele Alli.

Will Antenbring stars as Harry Kane, Edem-Ita Duke as Marcus Rashford, Francis Lovehall as Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay as Bukayo Saka, Jacob Greenway as Jude Bellingham, David Shields as Jordan Henderson, Hamish Frew as Eric Dier, Alfie Middlemiss as Phil Foden, Riess Fennell as Jadon Sancho, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Ollie Watkins, Bobby Schofield as Wayne Rooney, Sam Baker Jones as Jack Grealish and newcomers Dom Rayner and Xander Westcarr-Parsons as Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard respectively. The executive producers are Andy Harries and Rebecca Hodgson for Left Bank Pictures, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and James Graham, Rupert Goold and Paul Whittington





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Dear England Gareth Southgate England Men's Football Team James Graham Left Bank Pictures BBC Rupert Goold Paul Whittington Tina Pawlik Andy Harries Rebecca Hodgson Jo Mcclellan James Graham Rupert Goold Paul Whittington Sony Pictures Television

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