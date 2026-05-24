Dear England: A TV Adaptation of James Graham's Theatre Show Starring Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker

Dear England is a four-part series that brings the story of England football to a new audience. It follows football manager Gareth Southgate as he takes over England in 2016 and faces the challenge of turning around the team's poor performance.

Dear England is a TV adaptation of James Graham 's award-winning theatre show and stars Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker . It is based on James Graham 's theatre show starring Joseph Fiennes , which went on to earn two Laurence Olivier Awards in 2024 for Best New Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play (Will Close).

The four-part series lands on Sunday and follows football manager Gareth Southgate as he takes over England in 2016. The synopsis reads: 'With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land.

'The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can't the England team win at their own game?





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Dear England James Graham Joseph Fiennes Jodie Whittaker Gareth Southgate England Football Theatre Show Laurence Olivier Awards Best New Play Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Play The Handmaid's Tale Theatre Actor Assistant Manager Midfielder Winger England Goalkeeper England Forward Midfielder Jude Bellingham Midfielder Dele Alli Winger Jadon Sancho Steve Holland Assistant Manager Of The England Team Peep Show The Bay The Lady Mount Pleasant Doctors The Football Fanatics Lynley 10 Swords & The Moon The Madame Blanc Mysteries Emmerdale Farm Riot Women The Watchers The Madame Blanc Mysteries Peep Show The Bay The Lady Mount Pleasant Doctors The Football Fanatics Lynley 10 Swords & The Moon The Madame Blanc Mysteries Emmerdale Farm Riot Women The Watchers The Madame Blanc Mysteries Peep Show The Bay The Lady Mount Pleasant Doctors The Football Fanatics Lynley 10 Swords & The Moon The Madame Blanc Mysteries Emmerdale Farm Riot Women The Watchers

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