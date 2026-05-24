Death in Paradise star Ben Miller shares career development, fake author model

Ben Miller, former star of Death in Paradise, introduced his first adult novel, A Very Dangerous Pursuit, on the recent episode of Sunday Brunch. Miller compared his novel to The 39 Steps and compared his protagonist to James Bond, revealing that the fictional character is hopeless with gadgets and incredibly self-conscious.

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has revealed a career development vastly different from the detective drama. The 60-year-old, formerly portraying Detective Inspector Richard Poole, featured on the recent episode of Sunday Brunch .

Speaking with hosts Tim Lovejoy and chef Simon Rimmer, Ben announced his first adult novel, A Very Dangerous Pursuit, which serves as a prequel to The 39 Steps. He compared his protagonist Richard Hannay to James Bond and claimed the fictional character is hopeless with gadgets and incredibly self-conscious. Given The 39 Steps' enormous popularity, Ben questioned whether he experienced pressure to compose a prequel.

He responded that it's funny people say that now it's come out and people say, 'Did you get permission?

' He is familiar with mystery thrillers having portrayed the original detective on the programme Death in Paradise. He departed at the beginning of series three to focus on his family, and his character met his demise in 2014. He did not dismiss the possibility of a comeback but said there was no talk of that whatsoever, as it was pretty final. Sunday Brunch airs Sundays from 10am on Channel 4





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