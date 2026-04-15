Death Investigator Recounts Grisly Carnegie Deli Massacre Scene

A veteran death investigator shares her chilling recollections of the 2001 Carnegie Deli Massacre, detailing the scene of a triple homicide above the iconic Manhattan deli and her meticulous process of reconstructing the events through forensic analysis and witness interviews.

The lingering odor of marijuana, blood, and rich red wine was the first thing that assaulted Barbara Butcher 's senses upon entering the loft-style apartment above Manhattan’s legendary Carnegie Deli. It was May 10, 2001, and Butcher, a seasoned death investigator and chief of staff for the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, had been dispatched to a scene of unspeakable violence. Five friends had been shot, three fatally, within the confines of the apartment.

The bodies of Charles Helliwell III, 36, and Stephen King, 32, lay face down on the lounge floor, their hands bound tightly with duct tape, horrifying pools of blood emanating from their heads. Miraculously, Anthony Veader, 37, and Rosemond Dane, 36, had survived gunshot wounds to the head and were en route to a local hospital. The fifth victim, Jennifer Stahl, a 39-year-old actor recognized for her role in the movie Dirty Dancing, was discovered in a separate room, within her personal recording studio. Though critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head, she too was rushed to the hospital, succumbing to her injuries hours later.

As Butcher began her meticulous examination of the blood-spattered scene, her objective was to unravel the precise sequence of events that had transpired that fateful evening in the vibrant heart of Manhattan’s theater district. Her role as a death investigator involved an intricate blend of analyzing the crime scene, scrutinizing forensic evidence, examining the victims' bodies, and interviewing any available witnesses. She described this process as deciphering the ‘choreography of murder.’

Butcher elaborated on her approach, explaining that by observing details such as blood spatter patterns and the positioning of bodies, the narrative of what occurred begins to emerge. This narrative is constructed at the intersection of forensics, the physical state of the deceased, and the environment in which they were found. Her work, while collaborative with police, forensics teams, and medical examiners, possessed a distinct focus. While medical examiners determine the cause of death, typically through autopsy, Butcher’s purview was the manner of death, necessitating an in-depth examination of the body within the context of the crime scene itself. She provided an analogy: a gun beside a victim, gunshot residue on their hand, and a locked room might suggest suicide. However, the absence of a weapon and knowledge of a volatile relationship could paint a drastically different picture.

Butcher emphasized that her investigation was independent of the police, who focus on identifying the perpetrator. Her priority was to reconstruct the sequence of events, acknowledging that these independent investigations, while interpreted differently, ultimately converged to establish the manner of death and aid in the apprehension and prosecution of the killer.

Having investigated over 5,500 death scenes, including approximately 680 homicides, Butcher considered her profession the ‘most interesting job in the entire world.’ She articulated that death investigation exists ‘on the edge of everyday life,’ offering profound insights not only into how a person died but also into how they lived, as life choices often inform the circumstances of death.

Inside the apartment, Butcher quickly gleaned crucial information about the lives of the victims of the so-called Carnegie Deli Massacre. Aspiring actor Stahl, despite her memorable appearance in Dirty Dancing, had found her career stalling by 2001. She had reportedly turned to selling high-end marijuana, primarily to individuals within the entertainment industry. The apartment itself provided further evidence, with jars of marijuana buds and posters depicting various strains of cannabis adorning the walls





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Barbara Butcher Carnegie Deli Massacre Death Investigator Homicide Jennifer Stahl

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