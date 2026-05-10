Death of Protagonist Generates Heartfelt Support from Fans

The sudden death of Rebecca Jackson, a fellow dancer and close friend of Amy Dowden, from a blood clot, stirs emotions within Strictly Come Dancing viewers. Despite the tragedy, Amy maintains her resilience and pays tribute to her friend as a 'kindest person'. The news break comes with details of their close bond, starting from their teenage dreams.

Do YOU have a story? Email tips@dailymail.co.uk Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden posted about the death of a close friend after suffering from a blood clot.

The tragic woman named only as 'Bex' was a fellow dancer named Rebecca Jackson, who passed away at the age of 35, just a day after giving birth to her second child. Amy had known Rebecca since they were teenagers and they had been dreaming of a career as professional dancers. The two young women became thick friends and even competed together at venues like Blackpool ballroom.

Rebecca was originally from Shropshire and began dancing aged just four, while Amy was a relative late starter at eight. Both were naturally gifted dancers. Rebecca's death caused significant pain to Amy, who shared the devastating news on Instagram last weekend. Few people would have known just how closely their lives had been entwined.

Among the supportive messages and heart emojis, Amy's phone's voicemails were full of messages from Rebecca. Amy referred to Rebecca as a 'kindest person, always putting others before herself'. Despite her health issues, Rebecca continued her support as an organ donor right until the very end





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Strictly Come Dancing Dancing Professional Dancing Amy Dowden Rebecca Jackson Dancing Duo Blackpool Ballroom Dancing Competition Dancing Duo Blackpool Competing Together Dancing Competition Blackpool Rebecca Jackson Dancing Breast Cancer Support Amputation Supportive Messages Hair Loss

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