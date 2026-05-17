Death Valley Takes a Sharp Political Satire at Plaid Cymru Politicians

Death Valley, a delightfully daft Welsh detective show, made a sharp political satire at Plaid Cymru politicians who exaggerate their nationalist pride to hoodwink the voters.

Death Valley ( BBC1 ) Rating: 4/5 stars Cosy crime serials aren't the first place you'd look for searing political satire . Midsomer Murders doesn't tend to analyse Brexit, and Father Brown rarely mentions climate change.

But as the delightfully daft and robustly Welsh detective show Death Valley returned, it took a sharp dig at Plaid Cymru politicians who exaggerate their nationalist pride to hoodwink the voters. Alexandra Roach played murder suspect and Senedd MP Angela, who was on litter-picking duties as she served a community service sentence for driving offences. Angela claimed she deliberately crashed her car as a protest against English tourists buying second homes in Wales.

The truth was, she veered off the road while applying her mascara. But why let a detail like that spoil a noble political protest? As a rap across the knuckles, she was ordered to join other petty offenders on clean-up duties at a ruined castle after a rave. Angela pretended she relished the opportunity 'to actually get to know some real salt-of-the-earth people'.

'If we're so salt-of-the-earth,' snarked local troublemaker Liam, 'how come you wore a stab vest in your first week? Characters Janie Mallowan, played by Gwyneth Keyworth, and John Chapel, played by Timothy Spall, crime-bust together Melanie Walters stars as Janie's mother Yvonne, who dates John Chapel in the series 'It was a reinforced thermal gilet,' muttered Ms Plaid. None of this amounted to a murder mystery, until another offender, used-car salesman Eddie, plunged from the topmost turret.

His phone was found at the scene, wiped clean of fingerprints, which means...he was pushed! Police investigations revealed that Angela, our performatively Welsh patriot, actually lived in London.

'I love my constituency,' she pleaded weakly. 'But I also love being able to go and see Hamilton midweek, and sushi, and experimental theatre. ' Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth took an age to set up their abrasive, awkward partnership in the first series, but the dynamic between them is settled now - part admiration, part resentment. COOL CATS THIS WEEKEND: Jools Holland was reunited with his old band Squeeze as Later .

. . (BBC2) returned. After 450 episodes, it’s still the only live music show around, and proof that viewers will tune in when it’s done well.

Why don’t other channels take note? She's Janie, a detective inspector who is having trouble leaving her adolescent anxieties behind, and he's John, a retired thespian with an exaggerated sense of his own theatrical genius and an outrageous gift for name-dropping. John's qualification for crime-busting is simply that he once played a TV sleuth. Comparing himself to Morse and Lewis, he let slip that his viewing figures were better but, 'Kevin is a dear friend.

' DI Janie is less starstruck, now that John is dating her mum (Melanie Walters), but she still trusts him to solve her crimes for her, like a little girl who needs her dad to finish her homework. Like most gentle crime comedy-dramas, Death Valley is reliant on its guest stars, and the weakness of this format is that there's no need to guess whodunnit - you just check for the biggest name on the cast list. Oh look, there's Jane Horrocks from Ab Fab. Mystery solved





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Death Valley BBC1 Political Satire Plaid Cymru Politicians Angela (Cosy Crime Serial) Serendipity (Brexit) Robert (Climate Change) John Chapel Kevin (Name-Dropping) Exaggerated Sense Of Theatre Genius Called On The Carpet Umm-Pahplaid (Evil) Yvonne (Detective's Mum) Later... Death Valley's Return (Political Satire) Bribery Case (Feel Smug About Yourself) Test Quartet (Maxima Vox) Hamilton (Midweek) Sushi A Play For Christmas (Seasonal) Enormous Name Dropping A Stage Element Of The Plot Broke A Seal Diagnosis Of BPD (Death) A Murder In A Ruined Castle Deliberate Action A Gang Present It Was A Reinforced Thermal Gilet (Name-Droppi

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