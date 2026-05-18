Death Valley: Timothy Spall, Gwyneth Keyworth Discuss Their Unlikely Crime Solving Duo and Series Two

Timothy Spall of 'Bend It Like Beckham' and Gwyneth Keyworth of 'EastEnders' star in the upcoming series two of 'Death Valley,' a Welsh detective show where their unlikely pairing of a retired actor and a Welsh detective cracks cases in mid-Wales region.

Death Valley 's Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth discuss their unlikely crime solving duo, a wish-list guest cast, and exploring Wales in series two. Our unlikely crime solving duo make a welcome return as retired actor John Chapel and disarming Welsh detective Janie Mallowan , alongside regular cast Alexandria Riley, Steffan Rhodri, Melanie Walters, and Rithvik Andugula.

Janie has been newly promoted to Detective Inspector and is busier than ever, with paperwork stacking up quicker than she can clear it. She’s been ignoring John since finding out he’s been dating her mum





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Death Valley Gwyneth Keyworth Timothy Spall Wales TV John Chapel Janie Mallowan Cory Hall Paul Doolan

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