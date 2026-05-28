Debate Rages Over 'Cycle Street' in Cambridge

A 'cycle street' project in Cambridge has sparked a debate, with some praising it for improving safety and others criticizing it for inconveniencing motorists and local residents. The scheme aims to prioritize cyclists and pedestrians over motorists, but there are concerns about its effectiveness and the allocation of funds.

A ' cycle street ' billed as the first of its kind in England to give cyclists and pedestrians priority over motorists has been built in Cambridge .

The £2.4 million project aims to improve safety for those on two wheels and pedestrians by removing on-road parking, reconfiguring junctions to slow traffic, raising crossings, and widening footpaths. However, critics argue that the scheme, based on a Dutch model, could have been spent better elsewhere and question its effectiveness. Narrow residents' bays on Adams Road push vehicles into the path of cyclists, and some residents claim the measures would not work in less wealthy areas.

A pedestrian and a driver express their views on the scheme, while others debate the priority of cyclists and pedestrians over motorists





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Cycle Street Priority For Cyclists And Pedestrians Cambridge On-Road Parking Reconfiguring Junctions Raising Crossings Widening Footpaths Critics Effectiveness Allocation Of Funds Motorists Residents' Bays Vehicles Into The Path Of Cyclists Less Wealthy Areas Blue-Collar Workers Climate Argument Banning Cyclists Success Smooth To Cycle On Fewer Cars On Either Side

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