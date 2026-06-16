Debbie Rowe: A Look into Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife's Reclusive Life After Their High-Profile Divorce

Debbie Rowe, who was briefly married to Michael Jackson, has been living a quiet life out of the spotlight since their divorce over two decades ago. She was recently spotted on a rare outing in Palmdale, California, following the release of the biopic 'Michael'. The film's success has sparked renewed interest in Rowe and her relationship with the late pop star, but her participation in the sequel remains uncertain due to her children's differing views. Rowe last spoke publicly in 2022, admitting her role in Jackson's death from a drug-induced cardiac arrest in 2009. She met Jackson when working as an assistant to his dermatologist and suggested bearing his children. After their divorce, Rowe gave up full custody of their children and has since remained largely out of the public eye.

Debbie Rowe , once married to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson , has been living a low-key life in Palmdale, California, since their divorce in 2000.

She was recently spotted on a rare outing, running errands around the city, following the release of the biopic 'Michael'. Rowe, now 67, bore little resemblance to her former self, who was often in the public eye during her marriage to Jackson in the mid-90s. The biopic, which chronicles Jackson's life from childhood to his Bad World Tour in 1988, has sparked renewed interest in Rowe and her relationship with the late pop star.

With the film's success, Lionsgate has greenlit a sequel, potentially portraying Rowe and Jackson's later years. However, Rowe's participation in the sequel remains uncertain, given her children's differing views on the matter. While her son Prince has supported the biopic, her daughter Paris has been critical of it. Paris has also been grappling with the allegations against her late father, having grown close to the families of some of his alleged victims.

Rowe last spoke publicly in 2022, appearing in a TMZ documentary where she admitted feeling partly responsible for Jackson's death from a drug-induced cardiac arrest in 2009. She had met Jackson when working as an assistant to his dermatologist, Arnold Klein, and suggested bearing his children, which Jackson later revealed even Lisa Marie Presley knew about. Rowe and Jackson married secretly in 1996 and divorced four years later.

They had two children together, Prince and Paris, while Jackson also had a third child, Bigi, via a surrogate. After their divorce, Rowe gave up full custody of her children and eventually renounced her parental rights in 2001. She has since remained largely out of the public eye, with Paris revealing she barely knew her mother growing up





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Debbie Rowe Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Divorce Children Prince Paris Bigi Drug-Induced Cardiac Arrest Arnold Klein Lisa Marie Presley

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