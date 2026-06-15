Debbie Rowe Spotted After Years in Seclusion: Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Looks Unrecognizable

Debbie Rowe, the ex-wife of Michael Jackson, was photographed during a rare outing in California, showing a dramatic change in appearance over 25 years after her divorce from the late pop star.

Debbie Rowe , the former wife of the late pop icon Michael Jackson , was photographed during a rare public appearance in Palmdale, California, looking markedly different from her days in the spotlight.

The images, obtained by the Daily Mail, show the 67-year-old running errands, including a visit to a bank, in northern Los Angeles County. Her appearance, described as gaunt and thinner than in previous sightings, featured casual attire: a humorous graphic tee, flared cargo jeans, a luxury watch, and beige moccasins. Her once-iconic blond hair is now sprinkled with gray, and she wore minimal makeup for the low-key outing.

This public sighting comes over two decades after her divorce from Jackson and following the recent release of the blockbuster biopic 'Michael'. Rowe, who battled breast cancer a decade ago, has largely stayed out of the public eye since her brief marriage to the Thriller singer ended. Their relationship began in the 1990s when she worked as a nurse for Jackson's dermatologist. After his divorce from Lisa Marie Presley, they married in a 1996 ceremony in Australia.

Together they have two children: Prince, 29, and Paris, 28. Rowe's role as the mother of Jackson's children has long been a subject of public fascination and speculation, particularly regarding the biological parentage of the kids and the nature of her marriage to the global superstar, who died in 2009 at age 50. During their union, Rowe gave birth to their first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (Prince), in February 1997, followed by Paris in April 1998.

She filed for divorce in October 1999, citing irreconcilable differences, thus ending a relationship that had captivated the media and fans worldwide. The recent photos offer a glimpse into the private life of a woman who once stood at the center of one of music's most enduring legends but has since chosen a path of seclusion





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