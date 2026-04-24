Dec Donnelly Weighs In on Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard Feud on I'm a Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity host Declan Donnelly has shared his thoughts on the heated clash between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard during a Bushtucker trial, acknowledging both sides of the conflict. The incident has caused tension in camp and raised questions about their participation in the final.

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The latest episode of 'I'm a Celebrity' has sparked discussion following a heated exchange between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard during the 'Rancid Run' Bushtucker trial. The conflict arose when Jimmy, feeling overwhelmed, declared 'I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!

', prematurely ending the challenge. This decision infuriated Adam, who felt it jeopardized their progress and potentially risked elimination. Host Declan Donnelly has now weighed in on the situation, offering a balanced perspective during the show's spin-off, 'Unpacked'. Dec acknowledged Adam's frustration, stating, 'You can kind of understand Adam reacting the way he did because, like we say, he’d only just caught a break and he was having a nice time.

He wanted to stay as long as he possible could.

' However, he also defended Jimmy, adding, 'But, on the other hand, you don’t know what people are going through in their own heads, mentally where Jimmy was. And what people have got going on in their own heads. So, you can’t fault Jimmy for that.

' The tension escalated during the trial when Jimmy admitted, 'Boys, I don’t think I’ve got it in me. ' Adam continued, but the trial was halted by Jimmy’s declaration. Adam’s reaction was immediate and forceful, reportedly using strong language to express his anger. Jimmy responded by telling Adam to calm down and dismissing his reaction as 'pathetic'.

Ultimately, the campmates voted to send Jimmy home, leaving Adam to continue in the competition. The incident, filmed in September 2023, reportedly caused significant disruption during filming, with sources revealing a heated argument involving expletives. Producers attempted to mediate and encourage both Adam and Jimmy to participate in the final, but their strained relationship cast doubt on their willingness to appear together. Reports suggest Adam called Jimmy names during the argument, shocking fellow campmates.

The situation remains delicate as the final approaches on Friday, April 24. Beyond the Bullard-Thomas feud, Adam Thomas is also navigating another emotional challenge on the show. He is set to break down in tears upon receiving a heartfelt message from his family on Thursday night, following a previous disagreement with boxer David Haye. The campmates will receive voice notes from loved ones, creating a touching moment for all involved.

Scarlett Moffatt will be seen reacting emotionally to a message from her fiancé and son, with her son Jude expressing his love for the first time. Harry Redknapp will receive a loving message from his wife, Sandra, and his sons. Adam’s emotional response to his family’s voices highlights the personal toll the competition takes on the contestants.

This comes after Adam revealed he is in therapy to cope with the stress and conflict experienced during his time in the jungle, particularly his difficult relationship with David Haye. The show continues to deliver both dramatic confrontations and heartwarming moments as the celebrities navigate the challenges of the South African wilderness





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